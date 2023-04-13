“Jen Jenkins is our Alice and she’s going to blow people’s minds,” said Grandstreet Theatre artistic director Jeff Downing. “Her voice is not to be believed.

“This material, with her voice…it’s such a beautiful match.”

Jenkins plays the lead role of Alice Murphy in the award-winning musical “Bright Star,” written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, that opens at Grandstreet 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.

“Truly the cast is exceptional,” said Downing, who is the director, plus set and costume designer. “They’re so musical. And the score is everything for this piece. Every one of them can hold a complicated harmony.

And truly, after sitting in on a rehearsal, this writer can’t help but agree. It’s a beautiful, high energy production with some gorgeous singing.

“I always knew it would play well here,” said Downing.

He wanted to stage it because he was drawn to the bluegrass, folksy music mixed with Broadway.

“It’s very fresh, yet very familiar. It’s written in the style of a classic American musical.

“I think there’s something very beautiful about the story.

“I’m a sucker for music that really speaks to the emotional journey of the character. And this score does that really beautifully.”

In this romantic tale set in 1920s and 1940s North Carolina, Alice (Jen Jenkins) sparkles as a bold young woman in the ‘20s who wants to light out of small-town Zebulon, but falls in love with Jimmy Ray Dobbs, the son of the mayor – who doesn’t approve of Alice.

The audience also meets Alice years later, working at a prestigious publishing house, where she helps a young writer, Billy Cane (Brandon Tayler), who’s just returned from World War II.

Inspired by a true story, this Tony-nominated musical is a tale of love and redemption.

After meeting Billy, Alice sets out on a journey to explore and understand her past, and along the way discovers things that transform her and others’ lives.

Winner of the 2016 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music and two Outer Critics Circle awards for Outstanding New Score and Outstanding New Musical.

“One of the anthems of the show is ‘Sun’s Gonna Shine,’” said Downing. “It’s a simple and beautiful sentiment that even in our darkest times you can hope things will get better.”

The story is nostalgic and sentimental, but also kind and loving.

Downing was drawn to it, he said. because it has “so much potential for beauty – the beautiful costumes, the beautiful score.

“I love … all those details that have the potential to transport us somewhere else.”

Although it’s a demanding, large-cast show, it’s obvious Downing is loving it.

He’s particularly enjoying creating the beautiful costumes and artistic color palettes of various scenes.

He’s designed all the 1920s dresses using fabrics and patterns that would have been popular in the rural South. The 1920s dresses were all sewn from scratch by Grandstreet volunteers.

The 1940s dress designs are much more chic and sophisticated and some have been found in secondhand and vintage shops, while others were sewn.

“Every lady has four dresses at a minimum and as many as seven or eight,” he said.

“The play goes back and forth in time. They’re changing constantly from one era to another.”

“This show has been waiting in the wings” for a while, he added. It was in Grandstreet’s schedule at least twice, but got bumped by COVID.

Now, it finally gets to shine.

“Alice is a woman ahead of her time,” said Jenkins, who is appearing in her fourth musical with Grandstreet. This is her first time in a lead role.

“She’s kind of a conflicted soul.”

Jenkins calls Alice a “free spirit,” who is trying to do what her family wants, yet pursue her own career and interests.

Alice wrestles with both modern and age-old topics of how as a single woman to reconcile all those expectations in the 1920s South.

Jenkins, who in real life is a third-grade teacher at Central School, started taking singing lessons in second grade.

“I always sang in church,” she said, and also sang in choir in high school and college and did background recording at Disney.

Growing up in Oregon and California, she moved to Helena with her husband who is a Montana native.

She’s been delighted to find Grandstreet as a welcoming “family.”

“I think there’s at least one character in the show everyone will resonate with,” she said, and that the story will speak to people.

There’s both fun moments and ones that will “tug at the heartstrings.”

And she predicts the audience is going to be transported by what Downing has created on stage.

“He has an absolutely incredible and really brilliant creative mind,” she said, of how he envisions scenes and brings them to life.

“He trusts we will put our heart and soul into it. Because of that trust, it happens.”

Taylor, who plays Billy, has been doing musical theater since he was 6.

While working on a theater degree at Chico State, he performed in Grandstreet’s “Godspell” and theater doors have been opening for him ever since.

He appeared in “The SpongeBob Musical” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” last year at Grandstreet, and did some choreography and substitute teaching at Carroll College.

“Grandstreet has given me a lot of opportunities. It’s made Helena a place I really don’t want to leave.”

He’s sure audiences will love the show. “First and foremost, the music is just beautiful.”

The shows run Friday, April 21, through Sunday, May 7, Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at

Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

To order tickets, call the box office (afternoons): (406) 447-1574, or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Tickets are $27 - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 - Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17 - Kids 18 and under.

Photos: Bright Star at Grandstreet Theatre