Blue Cross and Blue Shield program stresses mental wellness in students

Students at Montana City School participated in a program designed to help educators foster mental wellness in their classrooms and equip students with lifelong mental wellness skills.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has provided Mental Wellness Basics for free to schools and students across the state, with officials noting mental health is one of the most important local and national health issues.

Since launching in 2018, Mental Wellness Basics has been used by nearly 1,500 students at 34 schools in Montana.

The four self-paced digital lessons (Mental Health Basics, Understanding Mental Health Disorders, Healthy Coping Skills and Getting Help) are designed to be easily integrated into any classroom.

The course content meets school standards and aligns with the National Health Education Standards.

Blue Cross officials were at the school Wednesday to meet with eighth grade students and put them through a few drills in the Mental Wellness Basics course.

“You guys have way more stresses than we ever had growing up,” said John Doran, divisional vice president of external affairs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana. He said the program would teach the students skills on how to be resilient.

Blue Cross officials said mental health is an important element of total health and wellness, and making students aware and skill-building at younger ages has been shown to make a big difference.

The online course offers educators effective learning tools to engage their students and have conversations that can lead to lifelong health improvement.

The course takes a broad approach to what is often seen as an individual issue. Mental Wellness Basics provides middle and high school students with opportunities to explore their own mental health and identify challenges they may face.

The course is designed to help students develop concrete strategies for managing those challenges and understand the impact of stigma related to mental health, officials said.

They do this while increasing the students’ awareness of resources and giving them the knowledge, skills and language necessary to identify and support a peer who may be struggling.

Jesse Zentz, manager of community relations for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, urged students to surround themselves with students who like them.

He also told students about the power of “yet,” saying they should add it to the end of sentences, such as saying “I am not a good runner -- yet.”

Principal Daryl Mikesell said he liked what the program offered.

“I think it’s great,” he said, adding he hopes it opens dialogue among families at home.

He said it was the school’s first year doing the program, but he liked what he had seen so far.

Eighth-grader Mack Boyd, 14, said he thought the program was a good way for students to know each other better and to know who may be strong or weak in certain situations.

“I feel sometimes in life we have days that are harder than the day before, but the people around you can help you out,” he said.

Brooklyn Miller, 13, also an eighth-grader, said the program was helpful in giving people skills on how to cope.

Mikesell was asked how students were coping hours after 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman in Texas on Tuesday.

“It was pretty minimal, but it was there,” he said. “You never know who is impacted.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

