Blue Collar comedian Bill Engvall plans 'clean and relatable' show in Helena

“I love any outdoor stuff, and Montana just has that in spades,” he said. “And the people are good people. They like to laugh, they like the way I do my show, so it’s always been a good mix.”

And he was sure to note that he got the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of this weekend's show.

“Tell the good folks of Helena I’m coming in clean,” he said.

Engvall has a recurring role as Reverend Paul on the Fox sitcom "Last Man Standing" starring Tim Allen, although he said the pandemic has affected his ability to work on the show.

“I was hoping to get a few more episodes of 'Last Man Standing,' but because of COVID, they called me and said, ‘Look, we’re shutting down,’” he said. “It’s not worth it because they can’t even have the whole cast on the stage at the same time.”

In the meantime, Engvall said, he has just been "waiting for the business to get its legs underneath it again.”

“It’s been interesting because everybody’s been like, ‘Oh, so you’ve been sitting around writing all this time with the COVID thing?’” he said. “I’m like, ‘No, because it’s really not that funny.’”