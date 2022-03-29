BLM seeks comment on motorized access to public land in north Lewis and Clark County

Federal officials said Tuesday they are in the beginning stages of analyzing motorized access for public land overseen by the Bureau of Land Management in north Lewis and Clark County.

The BLM's Butte field office has posted an inventory of existing travel routes in the area. Public comment at this stage is referred to as "scoping" and will help guide a Travel Management Plan and Environmental Assessment analyzing motorized access of public land in the North Lewis and Clark County Travel Management Area, which covers about 15,000 acres and 23 miles of inventoried routes on BLM-managed public land, BLM said in an email.

The plan is to provide a network of roads and trails that provides access to public land, while protecting and sustaining natural resources.

The BLM is taking initial public comment until April 30. Comments that are useful at this stage include those on the route inventory and information on how the public uses/enjoys the area.

The planning team will develop ways the area could be managed, document existing condition of recreation, soils, wildlife and other natural and social resources, and consider environmental effects of the potential management actions, the BLM said.

Information about the project, as well as a map are available at the ePlanning website: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2018541/580.

Public comment must be submitted through the mail to: Bureau of Land Management, attn: North Lewis and Clark County TMP, 106 N. Parkmont, Butte, MT, 59701.

Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment — including personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time.

