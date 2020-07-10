BLM offers $500 reward for information on illegal waste dump
The BLM is seeking information about the person or persons involved with dumping 30 pails of oil on public land.

 Photo Courtesy of the Bureau of Land Managment

The Bureau of Land Management is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for dumping more than 30 pails of oil on BLM-managed public land near Hauser Lake.

The field office is investigating the dump site, which was discovered July 1 along Deer Park Road, just off Hauser Dam Road.

Anyone having information about this crime is urged to call BLM Law Enforcement at 406-441-1115 or the Butte Field Office at 406-533-7600.

