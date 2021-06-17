BLM enacting fire restrictions in Helena's North Hills

Due to hot and dry conditions, the Bureau of Land Management is enacting fire restrictions in the North Hills near Helena effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Under an order signed by Butte Field Manager Lindsey Babcock, the following activities will be prohibited on BLM-administered lands in the area:

Building maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.

Smoking, except while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating motorized vehicles.

According to local authorities, firefighters have been grappling with abandoned fires in the area for weeks. At least two of those fires escaped and resulted in small grass fires, officials said.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said teenagers have been burning wood pallets late into the night and not properly extinguishing them.

“Our fire protection partners have already responded to over a dozen human-caused wildfires in the North Hills this year,” Babcock said. “With fuel conditions rapidly changing, we can’t afford to see a fire explode like the Deep Creek fire near Townsend did earlier this week. These fire restrictions will protect both our natural resources and our neighbors.”