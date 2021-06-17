BLM enacting fire restrictions in Helena's North Hills

Due to hot and dry conditions, the Bureau of Land Management is enacting fire restrictions in the North Hills near Helena effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Under an order signed by Butte Field Manager Lindsey Babcock, the following activities will be prohibited on BLM-administered lands in the area:
- Building maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.
- Smoking, except while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Operating motorized vehicles.
According to local authorities, firefighters have been grappling with abandoned fires in the area for weeks. At least two of those fires escaped and resulted in small grass fires, officials said.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said teenagers have been burning wood pallets late into the night and not properly extinguishing them.
“Our fire protection partners have already responded to over a dozen human-caused wildfires in the North Hills this year,” Babcock said. “With fuel conditions rapidly changing, we can’t afford to see a fire explode like the Deep Creek fire near Townsend did earlier this week. These fire restrictions will protect both our natural resources and our neighbors.”
The North Hills remain open to walk-in access. Visitors should park their vehicles in an area free of combustible material and avoid blocking the gate.
The following activities are prohibited on all BLM-managed lands year-round:
- Discharging, using, or possessing any combustible or explosive composition or any substance or combination of substances or article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration, or detonation, including but not limited to, any pyrotechnics, fireworks, or exploding targets;
- Discarding any item that is smoldering or has open flame attached to it, including, but not limited to, smoking materials, cigarettes, luminaries, wish lanterns, or any unmanned balloons using fire underneath for propulsion;
- Burning or causing to burn any wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous materials; and
- Operating any internal combustion engine without a properly installed spark arrester.
For more information, call the Butte Field Office at (406) 533-7600.