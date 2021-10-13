Blackfeet Chief Earl Old Person dies at 92

Earl Old Person, the longest-serving elected tribal official in the United States, died Wednesday at Blackfeet Community Hospital after a long battle with cancer, tribal officials said. He was 92.
The announcement was posted Wednesday night on the Blackfeet Nation/Blackfeet Tribal Business Council’s Facebook page.
Old Person was elected to the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council in 1952 and served for over 60 years while serving as chair for more than 50 years.
He met many dignitaries, including every U.S. president since Dwight Eisenhower, the British royal family, the Shah of Iran, and other world leaders.
In 1978, the family of the late Jim White Calf bestowed the hereditary chieftainship to Old Person, the news release stated.
Old Person was known for being an orator and leader for the Blackfeet people, the Blackfoot Confederacy and Native Americans across the United States and Canada.
“The Blackfeet People have suffered a huge loss today with the passing of Chief Old Person,” the news release stated. “A chapter in our history has come to a close. The Blackfeet Tribe offers prayers and support to the family of Earl at this time.”
Services are pending.
Montana's two U.S. senators shared their thoughts about Old Person.
“I was saddened to hear the news of Chief Earl Old Person passing away,” Republican Sen. Steve Daines said on Twitter. “He was a great Montanan and a great American. My prayers are with his family, friends and the entire Blackfeet Nation. It was an honor to know him.”
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester said he and wife Sharla were mourning the loss of "a great man and dear friend."
"Chief Old Person was a fierce advocate for the Blackfeet Nation and all of Indian Country for his entire life, and the world is a better place because he was in it," Tester said on Twitter. "He will never be replaced, and we are holding his loved ones and the Blackfeet people in our hearts."
In 2020, the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls bestowed Old Person with its Western Heritage Award.
“He has remained a tireless advocate for the advancement of the Blackfeet people,” museum officials noted. “The University of Montana has awarded him an honorary doctorate of human letters and endowed a $5,000 scholarship in his name for Blackfeet students attending the university. In 1998, he received the Jeannette Rankin Civil Liberties Award and a year later, the University of Lethbridge awarded him the first Christine Miller Memorial Award for Excellence in Native American Studies.”