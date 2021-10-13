Blackfeet Chief Earl Old Person dies at 92

“I was saddened to hear the news of Chief Earl Old Person passing away,” Republican Sen. Steve Daines said on Twitter. “He was a great Montanan and a great American. My prayers are with his family, friends and the entire Blackfeet Nation. It was an honor to know him.”

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester said he and wife Sharla were mourning the loss of "a great man and dear friend."

"Chief Old Person was a fierce advocate for the Blackfeet Nation and all of Indian Country for his entire life, and the world is a better place because he was in it," Tester said on Twitter. "He will never be replaced, and we are holding his loved ones and the Blackfeet people in our hearts."

In 2020, the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls bestowed Old Person with its Western Heritage Award.

“He has remained a tireless advocate for the advancement of the Blackfeet people,” museum officials noted. “The University of Montana has awarded him an honorary doctorate of human letters and endowed a $5,000 scholarship in his name for Blackfeet students attending the university. In 1998, he received the Jeannette Rankin Civil Liberties Award and a year later, the University of Lethbridge awarded him the first Christine Miller Memorial Award for Excellence in Native American Studies.”

