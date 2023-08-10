The Unknown Country

At the Myrna Loy

Grade: A

Blackfeet actress Lily Gladstone is a close friend I have yet to meet. Tomorrow, perhaps.

Like Lily, “Unknown Country” is quiet and warm, an anthem of hope.

Loneliness is the void we feel when love runs low. In those overcast times even the smallest act of kindness can nourish us.

“Not all of us can do great things,” said Mother Teresa. “But we can do small things with great love.”

I’ve seen such acts of grace. A student once visited a teacher’s office seeking comfort, and stood admiring a painting on the wall. Without a pause, Sister Annette lifted the art off the wall and placed it gently in the student’s hands.

Just passing by Sister could be calming. She would look directly in our eyes and silently affirm us.

I thought of Sister, now 16 years gone, as I watched Morissa Maltz’s meditative film, “Unknown Country,” a poetic road trip taken by a grieving young woman.

Tana’s alone, driving an out-of-warranty car down a wintry highway, destination uncertain. Apparently, she’s heading south toward warmth.

Tana (Gladstone) is an Indigenous native with roots in the Oglala Lakota Nation. Sad from her grandma’s passing, Tana treasures a photo of her grandma as a teen: Long Lakota hair flowing at her sides, her hands proudly on her hips, standing atop a hill in a lacy white dress.

Tana’s pilgrimage is to stand tall on her own hill, somewhere.

Most of the people she will meet play themselves, in their everyday jobs. No actors needed.

She travels to her Lakota homeland for her cousin’s wedding to a sweet shy man who cries as he reads his vows. A young girl in glasses co-opts Tana like a big sister, and sits on her lap.

Tana seeks out grandma’s brother, now an elder.

“Do you remember me?” she asks, tentatively. He smiles and puts his weathered hand on her brow. Her eyes close, receiving the healing.

“You are like your grandmother,” he says. “Her spirit is with you.”

When Tana stops for a roadside meal, a longtime waitress greets her like a daughter, and feeds her as if they were sitting around the kitchen table, at home.

When Tana stops for gas, an attendant looks into her eyes and asks, tenderly, how he can help. He senses in her eyes a need for comfort, warmth.

She stops at an outdoor bar where a group of young friends invite her to join them. They embrace her like a close friend. They take her dancing, where she twirls, flows – and, for the first time, laughs.

Finally, she climbs a hill where grandma might have stood. She stands tall, closes her eyes.

She’s found her grandma. She’s found herself.

Small acts of kindness have led her home.