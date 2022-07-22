Black Sandy fire near Helena contained; likely caused by spontaneous combustion

All evacuation orders and road closures have been lifted for the Black Sandy fire north of Helena, which may have been caused by spontaneous combustion.

The fire started shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday in the area of 3525 Overland Road between Lake Helena and White Sandy Campground and was contained later that evening, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. The latest available estimate put the size of the fire at eight acres.

Residents of about 30 homes in the immediate area were asked to evacuate, Dutton said, and several roads were temporarily closed to civilian traffic.

Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Chief Marc Weniger said Friday that the local responding volunteer fire departments -- Tri-Lakes, West Valley, East Valley, East Gate and York -- were released Thursday night by U.S. Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

USFS and DNRC staffed overnight crews, and Weniger said those agencies were handling the mop-up Friday.

Dutton said spontaneous combustion is the suspected cause of the Black Sandy fire and the confirmed cause of a separate fire that started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a compost pile in a barn on Audubon Road. He said the moisture from recent rainfall combined with the high temperatures in the area caused the pile of straw and manure to catch fire.

"This combination is creating enough heat to spontaneously start a fire," Dutton said in a statement. "Many of us have similar piles in our yard. Grass clippings, compost and manure piles. You can help us prevent these fires by watering and stirring these piles during high temperatures. Pay attention to your surroundings. If you smell something hot, search for the source and don’t shrug it off."

The second fire was quickly extinguished by the firefighters already working on the nearby Black Sandy fire, officials said.

"If we hadn't already been there for that one, we would've been in a mess," Weniger said.

Weniger said no residents or volunteer firefighters were injured.

"Everybody went home safe," he said.