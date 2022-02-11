Black History Month: From emancipation to the firing line: Montana’s Black soldiers in the Civil War

Editor's note: This is the first part of a two-part series. Part two will run Feb. 20.

For abolitionists and enslaved Americans, the Civil War meant far more than unification, rather it was a desperate struggle for freedom and equality.

It was in fact a revolution.

When Southerners withdrew, Congress immediately abolished slavery in the Western Territories in the spring of 1862. As the war lengthened and casualties mounted, President Abraham Lincoln moved to abolish slavery through a combination of emancipation and constitutional amendment. Facing political reality, his strategy became immediate freedom in the South occupied by Union troops, toleration of slavery in the short term in the border states, and a permanent solution through congressional amendment.

Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. Within weeks, two Black regiments were formed in Massachusetts, the first Black troops to be raised in the North. Col. Robert Gould Shaw assumed command of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, Colored.

Two sons of the great abolition leader Frederick Douglass and a grandson of Sojourner Truth joined the regiment. Despite skeptics who argued “negroes won’t fight,” the new regiment prepared for war.

As portrayed in the 1989 movie “Glory”, on the impregnable breastworks of Fort Wagner on the approaches to Charleston, South Carolina, Shaw and his 54th Massachusetts were destined to rise to the threshold where death and glory meet. Fort Wagner proved that Black men could and would fight, and fight bravely. Montanans know Shaw, for his namesake Fort Shaw, “queen” of Montana military posts in the Sun River Valley and the town of Fort Shaw.

Three fighting men from the 54th Massachusetts, who survived the suicidal assault on Fort Wagner, came to Montana Territory after the war: Sgt. Alexander Branson, Pvts. Joseph Meek and Oliver King. Their stories tell us much about the important role of Black Americans in the Civil War and in Montana after the war.

Branson claimed to be the first Black American to enlist in the North during the Civil War, and he likely was. Born a slave in Virginia, Branson was the first in line at the first recruitment for the 54th Massachusetts. He lived through the desperate assault at Fort Wagner, fought through other battles and skirmishes until the end of the war, and came to the Montana frontier to settle in Lewistown in the 1880s. Branson lived over 40 years in the Judith Basin, earning the respect of his fellow veterans in the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) and the affection of his community, as “Uncle Alex.”

When Shaw and his proud new regiment, paraded through Boston Common on their way to war, King and Meek joined Branson in their ranks. After the war, King served in the new 24th Infantry Regiment on reconstruction duty in Texas until his discharge in 1870. Ten years later he was working as a teamster in Helena. In December 1905, King was shot dead by his wife Julia — she was later acquitted of murder. Today, King, born a slave in Maryland, rests in Forestvale Cemetery, Helena.

Meek rests in Mayn Cemetery, White Sulphur Springs, after a life of adventure during the Civil War and later mining the mountains of Montana. Meek was born a slave on a plantation in Tennessee. In the 1850s, Joseph and his younger brother Charles escaped to freedom. In 1863, Joe was a shoemaker in Springfield, Ohio. Like many young Black men, Meek anxiously awaited the opportunity to join the Union Army, and he enlisted in Company E, 54th Massachusetts, serving through the many campaigns of the famed regiment.

In the late 1870s, Meek embarked a steamboat to go up the Missouri River to Fort Benton. He soon began prospecting at the Little Belt mines and discovered a ledge of silver ore high up in a region of perpetual snow. With help from friends, Meek drove off claim jumpers and opened the “Meek lode,” packing ore down the mountain two miles on a mule for the smelter at Barker.

Like his brother Joseph, Charles M. Meek attained a remarkable record of achievement. He spent his boyhood days as servant in his master’s house. When the Civil War began, Meek fell in with Union troops, becoming a personal servant on the staff of Gen. Ulysses Grant. Young Charles Meek was illiterate, but an officer on Grant’s staff took an interest in the boy and taught him to read and write. Meek learned so quickly that before leaving Grant’s service, the general offered to send him to college. Meek declined, and at age 15, Charles Meek, lied about his age to join Company D, 5th US Cavalry, Colored at Lebanon, Kentucky.

Despite his youth, Meek proved a natural leader and within months was promoted to corporal and then sergeant. The 5th Cavalry Colored was stationed in Arkansas after the war hunting down rebel renegades, supervising free elections and trying to protect office holders and Freedmen from Counter-Reconstruction violence.

Charles Meek came up the Missouri River to Fort Benton to join his older brother, and after a short stint mining, settled in 1887 in the new town of Great Falls. Within a year, Charles was selected as a juror in District Court, the first known Black juror in Montana. He became active in the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church, the G.A.R., and Republican Party politics. In the 1894 convention, he gave an eloquent speech that triggered the nomination of William Morgan for Great Falls Townsite Constable, the first Black man to be nominated and elected to public office in Montana.

Sgt. Charles M. Meek is buried in Soldiers’ Plot at Highland Cemetery, Great Falls.

Navy Landsman (lowest rate) William Morgan played an important role in Montana history when he assumed office as Townsite Constable, breaking new racial ground. Born a free Black in Kentucky, Morgan joined the Union Navy at the beginning of the Civil War. He served as Landsman on the USS Sabine throughout the war. He was one of about 20,000 Black Americans who served in the Union Navy during the Civil War. This constituted 16% of the Navy’s enlisted force as the Navy featured integrated crews with Blacks working side-by-side with Whites throughout the War.

In 1882, Morgan came up the Missouri River on the steamboat Butte to Fort Benton. He homesteaded in 1886 five miles south of Great Falls along the Missouri River. As the new town began to grow, Morgan built a house on the lower Southside and became active in the Black community, serving as a founding trustee in building an A.M.E. Church in 1891. He helped form Sunset Lodge #14, a Black Masonic Lodge and a Black Odd Fellows Lodge.

Active in Republican Party politics, Morgan was appointed to a “plumb” political job as janitor of the Cascade County Courthouse. In the election of 1894, he was nominated at the Republican convention with white candidate, Joseph E. Huston, for two Great Falls Townsite Constable positions. On the night of Nov. 6, 1894, Morgan went to bed; in the morning he learned that he’d won election as constable, the first known election of a Black American to public office in Montana.

At least 36 Black Civil War soldiers and sailors are known to have come to Montana after the war.

Likely the first to serve in the Army was Pvt. Charles Wright, Company B, 1st Kansas Infantry, Colored. Abolitionist Col. James M. Williams had mustered in the 1st Kansas Infantry, Colored in August 1862, against the wishes of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton.

Recruiting former slaves across eastern Kansas, the 1st Kansas was the first Black regiment to see combat during the Civil War in October 1862, during a skirmish at Island Mound in Bates County, Missouri. Commander of Union forces at the later Battle of Honey Springs wrote of the performance of the 1st Kansas, "I never saw such fighting as was done by the Negro (sic) regiment. ...The question that negroes (sic) will fight is settled; besides they make better soldiers in every respect than any troops I have ever had under my command." Wright died in Billings in 1920 and rests today in Mountain View Cemetery.

Born a slave in Loudoun County, Virginia, Olmstead Turner enlisted in Company K of the 55th Massachusetts Infantry, sister regiment to the 54th. While not engaged at Fort Wagner, Color Sgt. Turner and the 55th joined the 54th in many engagements including Honey Hill, South Carolina, where he was wounded in the head and shoulder and sent to the General Hospital, before discharge on disability. Turner rests today in the G.A.R. Plot at Forestvale Cemetery, Helena.

Jerrit/Jared “Jack” Taylor enlisted in Company K, 43rd US Infantry, Colored, and served as stable man for the captain of the regiment, while learning to be a teamster. Cpl. Taylor mustered out in October 1865, joining Majors & Russell Freighting and arriving at Virginia City the next summer. Hauling freight from steamboats at Fort Benton, and later from the Union Pacific at Corrine, Utah, Taylor remained in Virginia City until his death in 1926, with interment in Hillside Cemetery.

Ken Robison of Great Falls is a historian, author and trustee of the Montana Historical Society. He is author of a trilogy on Civil War Montanans: "Montana Territory and the Civil War: A Frontier Forged on the Battlefield;" "Confederates in Montana Territory: In the Shadow of Price’s Army;" and "Yankees & Rebels on the Upper Missouri: Steamboats, Gold and Peace."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0