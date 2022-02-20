Black History Month: Firing line to Montana Territory: Montana’s Civil War Black soldiers

Editor's note: This is second of a two-part series. Part one ran Feb. 13.

The Civil War meant far more than unification, rather for enslaved African Americans, it became a desperate struggle for freedom and equality.

When President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, the stage was set for young Black men, most of them former slaves, to join in the fight for their freedom. Almost 200,000 responded and joined the Union Army, proving very quickly at Fort Wagner and other early battles that they would fight fiercely for their new-found freedom.

Part I presented the heroism of Col. Robert Gould Shaw and his 54th Massachusetts Infantry, the first Black regiment raised in the North. Part II continues the story of the Black Civil War soldiers who came to Montana Territory after fighting for their freedom.

Tennessee-born Cyrus S. Bowman enlisted in Company I, 88th US Infantry, Colored in 1864 and transferred to Company E, 3rd US Heavy Artillery, Colored, fighting in the Western theatre before mustering out in April 1866.

After the war, Bowman became an ordained pastor of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. In 1910 Bowman arrived in Anaconda as pastor at the AME Church and active in Anaconda’s Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Post #16. One year later, he moved to Missoula to take over the AME Church, serving there until August 1913, when he transferred to Kansas City.

James Wesley Crump enlisted in Douglas Independent Light Artillery, Kansas Battery, Colored. With few exceptions, white officers commanded Black units in the Civil War. Yet, Pvt. Crump’s Battery was one of the exceptions with Black officers leading it. One of these Black officers, 2nd Lt. William D. Matthews enlisted James and his brother John into the Union Army. Promoted to sergeant, Crump served bravely through the war.

Coming to Montana Territory after the war, Crump freighted for the Diamond R, and met and married young Clarissa Jane Powell, who had come to Montana Territory with her slave-owning Evans family.

The Crumps became leaders of the large Helena Black community, and he was a favorite in the Helena Wadsworth GAR Post #1, honored as flag bearer during parades and at the 1903 dedication of the new Montana Capitol. Over the years, Crump-Howard descendants lived on in Helena including the family of basketball star Raymond Howard.

Pvt. Moses Hunter, born in slavery near Norfolk, Virginia, felt it wasn’t right “when black folks were sold like cattle. . . I ran away when Marse Lincoln made his last call (for volunteers).” Young Hunter enlisted in Company H, 40th US Infantry, Colored, and after the war re-enlisted in the Frontier Army, serving 20 years, mostly in Company I, 24th Infantry Regiment. Discharged in 1885, Sgt. Moses Hunter moved around the mid-west before settling in Miles City to live with his daughter Suzie Hunter Thomas, married to the son of a cavalry trooper stationed at nearby Fort Custer.

When Hunter died on Aug. 28, 1942 at about age 95, he was the last known Civil War veteran to die in Montana. Hunter descendants lived on in Miles City until the death of Johnnie Lou Lockett Thomas in 2008.

While Blacks did not serve as soldiers in the Confederate Army, many thousands of slaves were taken into the Army to work in transport and construction, and as personal servants for their masters.

One young slave from St. Joseph, Missouri, Joseph Wells, went into the Confederate Army early in the war as a “body servant” for his master, Col. Benjamin G. Wells. Joe would not have worn the “gray,” yet on occasion he may have fought alongside his master though we likely will never know. Joe Wells talked about his “enforced” service:

“I went to war with (Col. Benjamin Wells), waiting on him during his service in the army. He was with General Price. The first place we fought was at Blue Mill Landing. We had a little skirmish there. We had a scrap at Lexington, Missouri, where General Price, with 40,000 men, dislodged 3,000 Union soldiers, but not until he cut off the water supply. We had brushes at Elk Grove and Oak Hill and a battle right at Vicksburg. I went with the old man to Texas, from there we returned home” to Buchanan County, Missouri.

After the war and his freedom, Joe Wells headed to Alder Gulch, Montana Territory, to try his hand at placer gold mining. By 1870 he was working for an officer at Fort Shaw before stampeding to the Black Hills gold rush, where he and other Black miners struck rich placer claims in Negro (sic) Gulch.

Accumulating $30,000, he squandered his riches away, drinking and gambling before returning to Montana to live in poverty in Billings and then Missoula, where he became a favorite of Missoulian reporters. Today, former Confederate Army slave Joseph Wells rests in an unmarked grave in St. Mary Cemetery, Missoula.

Most Black regiments were led by White officers, and two of those officers who came to Montana Territory were Lt. Col. John M. Hamilton and 1st Lt. Samuel D. Stuart, the older brother of famed Montana pioneers Granville, James, and Thomas Stuart. Samuel first served as a private fighting with the 2nd Iowa Cavalry Regiment for most of the war. In January, 1865 he was commissioned 1st lieutenant, commanding Company H, 123rd US Infantry, Colored on Reconstruction duty.

At war’s end, Samuel brought his family up the Missouri River on the steamboat Walter B. Dance in the spring of 1867, spending a year in Deer Lodge before returning to Iowa. In 1881, Stuart returned to Montana with his family.

Today, his three brothers are buried in Deer Lodge Hillcrest Cemetery, while Samuel Stuart rests in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Butte.

John M. Hamilton, born in Ontario, Canada, moved to the Finger Lakes region of New York, before the Civil War. Shortly after the war began, he enlisted as a private in the 22nd New York Infantry.

For two years, Cpl. Hamilton saw action in major battles in the Eastern theatre including 1st and 2nd Manassas, Antietam, Chancellorsville, and Fredericksburg, where he was wounded. Hamilton reenlisted in December 1863 as a 2nd lieutenant in Company A, 9th US Infantry, Colored.

After war’s end, Capt. Hamilton remained in the Army for almost three decades, serving with the 5th U.S. Cavalry under Gen. George Crook in campaigns to suppress the Tonto Apaches and later against Dull Knife’s Cheyenne in the Big Horn Mountains, in the aftermath of the Battle of the Little Big Horn.

After serving at forts Custer and Assiniboine, Hamilton commanded the 9th US Cavalry, Colored, leading those Buffalo Soldiers to Cuba and the charge up San Juan Hill. A bullet through his throat during that charge ended his gallant career.

As we end this brief tribute to the Black soldiers who survived the brutal combat of the Civil War to become Montana pioneers, spotlight one final white officer, Maj. Gen. Oliver O. Howard, the “Christian General.”

Howard led his 61st New York Infantry in a bold charge in the Battle at Fair Oaks on June 1, 1862, the largest battle to date in the Eastern theatre. Howard was twice severely wounded in the right arm, necessitating amputation, and he received the Medal of Honor for his bravery at Fair Oaks.

A “practical abolitionist” who believed freed slaves deserved equality and needed education and employment, from May 1865 to July 1874 Howard led the Freedmen’s Bureau.

Charged by Congress with integrating freed slaves into society during Reconstruction, Howard implemented a wide range of social programs including education, medical care, and food distribution. Backed by Radical Republicans in Congress, Howard clashed repeatedly with President Andrew Johnson. Knowing that the freed slaves needed jobs, Howard ordered his Bureau to lease confiscated and abandoned Confederate lands in 40-acre plots to ex-slaves—“forty acres and a mule.” President Johnson rescinded Howard’s order, and Reconstruction ultimately failed despite the exceptional efforts of General Howard and his Freedmen’s Bureau.

Later, Howard led the campaign against the Nez Perce that resulted in the capture of Chief Joseph and many of the Nez Perce at the Battle of the Bear’s Paw, ending the Nez Perce saga along their trail of courage. True to his nature, at the Bear’s Paw, when Chief Joseph tried to surrender his rifle to him, Howard deferred instead to Col. Nelson Miles, who had led the fighting troops.

The Black Civil War veterans that came to Montana Territory after the Civil War endured much of the racial bias and discrimination of all African Americans on the western frontier. Yet, many came west serving in the Frontier Army, with their military service shielding them.

Other Black Civil War veterans who came, held special status in their communities, welcomed into the first integrated fraternal organization in the country, the Grand Army of the Republic, and generally treated in their communities with respect as military veterans who had fought to unify the nation.

Ken Robison of Great Falls is a historian, author and trustee of the Montana Historical Society. He is author of a trilogy on Civil War Montanans: "Montana Territory and the Civil War: A Frontier Forged on the Battlefield;" "Confederates in Montana Territory: In the Shadow of Price’s Army"; and "Yankees & Rebels on the Upper Missouri: Steamboats, Gold and Peace."

