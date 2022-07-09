Black Devils celebrate 80 years

A gleaming Curtiss P-40 Warhawk streamed through a warm, still sky over Fort William Henry Harrison's old air strip and above the heads of about 1,000 onlookers there to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the First Special Service Force on Saturday morning.

Known as the Devil's Brigade and the Black Devils to its enemies, the elite unit made up of some of the United States' and Canada's finest soldiers began their training at Fort Harrison in 1942.

Bill Woon is a volunteer at the post's military museum. Woon's father, Dave Woon, was one of the original Canadian members of the unit. Bill Woon served as master of ceremonies during the event, sharing historical anecdotes in between pass overs of World War II aircraft.

One attendee let out an "oorah!" for every parachute jumper departing the aircraft.

Throughout the ceremony, 14 active duty U.S. Special Force soldiers and six members of Canadian Special Operations Regiment performed static line and free fall jumps from upward of 10,000 feet out of the famous C-47 known as Miss Montana and a CH-47 Chinook tandem rotor helicopter. Some of the jumpers wore full WWII-era garb.

"The history around this place is amazing," said Deputy Commanding General of First Special Force Brig. Gen. Derek Lipson after the jumps.

Woon said with a limited amount of time the unit had to prepare and the number of men, many of whom "had never been on a plane, let alone jumped out of one," who needed to be trained, the skies northwest of Helena were frequently filled with planes similar to Miss Montana packed with jumpers in training.

"What you're seeing was a common sight 80 years ago," Woon said.

Woon said his mother called the foothills around the range "anthills" because they were covered with men training.

"They were a rough and tumble bunch," he said, noting one of the men in the first group of soldiers died only a couple of years ago at the age of 110, and 17 are living.

Acting Commanding Officer of the Canadian Special Operations Regiment Lt. Col. J.F. Ferland told the crowd the historical partnership created 80 years prior remains.

"To this day, the bond forged between Canadian and U.S. soldiers is baked into our DNA," Ferland said.

The Devil's Brigade fought in some of WWII's bloodiest battles in Italy, and after clearing numerous heavily fortified hills, Woon said "for 99 days, the First Special Service Force wreaked havoc behind enemy lines."

Following the ceremony, attendees were treated to a display of U.S. and Canadian Special Force's equipment, including weaponry, skis and vehicles, and at the service club, a rededicating of the refurbished Shorty Shope mural of the First Special Service Force.