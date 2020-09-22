Black bear captured near Capitol building in Helena

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana game wardens tranquilized a black bear in a neighborhood near the Capitol Tuesday morning.

The bear, estimated to be about 2 years old and weighing roughly 100 pounds, was located on Jerome Street a few blocks east of the Capitol. Helena Police, game wardens and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the scene, blocking off a block of Jerome from Lamborn Street to Hannaford Street for more than an hour.

Game Warden Sgt. Justin Hawkluk used a dart gun to tranquilize the bear. The first dart only partially sedated the animal so he tranquilized it again with the dart gun, and then with a jab stick.

After tranquilization, several law enforcement officers carried the bear to a cylindrical trap and placed it inside. The bear was ear tagged and would be released in the area of Granite Butte northwest of Helena near Stemple Pass, he said.

The bear was reported first in the area of Lockey Park and had not caused any issues beyond being in the city, Hawkluk said, adding that wardens have been receiving quite a few urban wildlife calls including complaints about deer and skunks.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

