Black bear captured near Capitol building in Helena
breaking topical top story

Game wardens, Helena Police and Montana Highway Patrol transport a tranquilized black bear to a trap for transport in Helena Tuesday.

 Tom Kuglin

Montana game wardens tranquilized a black bear in a neighborhood near the Capitol Tuesday morning.

The bear, estimated to be about 2 years old and weighing roughly 100 pounds, was located on Jerome Street a few blocks east of the Capitol. Helena Police, game wardens and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the scene, blocking off a block of Jerome from Lamborn Street to Hannaford Street for more than an hour. 

Road block

Game Warden Justin Gibson blocks Jerome Street on Tuesday as authorities responded to a black bear.

Game Warden Sgt. Justin Hawkluk used a dart gun to tranquilize the bear. The first dart only partially sedated the animal so he tranquilized it again with the dart gun, and then with a jab stick. 

Hawkluk with dart gun

Montana Game Warden Sgt. Justin Hawkluk approaches a black bear carrying a tranquilizer gun in a Helena neighborhood Tuesday morning. Hawkluk successfully tranquilized the bear with plans to release it northwest of Helena.

After tranquilization, several law enforcement officers carried the bear to a cylindrical trap and placed it inside. The bear was ear tagged and would be released in the area of Granite Butte northwest of Helena near Stemple Pass, he said.  

The bear was reported first in the area of Lockey Park and had not caused any issues beyond being in the city, Hawkluk said, adding that wardens have been receiving quite a few urban wildlife calls including complaints about deer and skunks.

Game wardens in Helena

Game wardens prepare to tranquilize a black bear near the Capitol Tuesday.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

