Black bear captured near Capitol building in Helena

Montana game wardens tranquilized a black bear in a neighborhood near the Capitol Tuesday morning.
The bear, estimated to be about 2 years old and weighing roughly 100 pounds, was located on Jerome Street a few blocks east of the Capitol. Helena Police, game wardens and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the scene, blocking off a block of Jerome from Lamborn Street to Hannaford Street for more than an hour.
Game Warden Sgt. Justin Hawkluk used a dart gun to tranquilize the bear. The first dart only partially sedated the animal so he tranquilized it again with the dart gun, and then with a jab stick.
After tranquilization, several law enforcement officers carried the bear to a cylindrical trap and placed it inside. The bear was ear tagged and would be released in the area of Granite Butte northwest of Helena near Stemple Pass, he said.
Exciting morning in the state capital. FWP,HPD, and MHP helped wrangle a black bear that wandered too far into town. Bear was safely captured and will be relocated out of town. #Helena #MontanaMoment #wildlife pic.twitter.com/NajINSOIHw— Trooper Amanda Villa (@TrooperAVilla) September 22, 2020
The bear was reported first in the area of Lockey Park and had not caused any issues beyond being in the city, Hawkluk said, adding that wardens have been receiving quite a few urban wildlife calls including complaints about deer and skunks.
