"Carmen" (R)

At the Myrna Loy

Grade: B+

Fans of Bizet’s opera “Carmen” are advised not to belt out the aria Habanera before heading out to see the movie “Carmen” at the Myrna.

I made that mistake before discovering the movie bears only a loose poetic resemblance to the opera.

The Bizet music is missing. Yes, there is dancing and a lush score – and the tempting Carmen is the flame that draws moths to the fire.

One critic who revisited the 150 film adaptations concluded this was “the worst adaptation of the story in nearly 150 years of filmmakers’ global fixation on the classic.”

Well, pardon me for living, but I enjoyed “Carmen” as a surreal cinematic poem.

The creative team includes a choreographer with the New York City Ballet, a cinematographer who worked with Terrence Mallick, and a composer who wrote the score for “Succession.”

These artists led the dance, and invited actors to follow – politely requesting they don’t step on toes.

This film is designed to be absorbed with the heart and the soul, while leaving our rational minds at home in a locked box.

The story? Yes, I suppose. It’s been transported to the Americas.

Carmen’s mom is cruelly killed so Carmen seeks safety in America. During a border-crossing-gone bad, a soldier saves her life. They take flight together.

Director Benjamin Millepied was a dancer and choreographer, and the movements in “Carmen” are often the narrative. The characters will be walking one moment, sliding, twirling and leaping the next. The flamenco interludes do not interrupt, they deepen.

The score is written by Benjamin Millepied, whose notes combining choral with instrumental seem celestial at times.

Cinematographer Jorg Widmer, who contributed to the Mallick’s surreal “Tree of Life,” has talked in interviews of how lighting actually directs actors.

“Brightness and light determined the space of the actors, basically co-directing the shots and the scenes.”

That’s how I felt about the entire film. The mystical choral sounds, the cloud-like movements and the four-seasons lighting are the foreground, faintly visible in the background.

At the center of course, is Carmen, the elusive siren who, yes, looks good in red. Her love for the awkward vet evolves from reluctant to passionate.

All other characters, including soldier boy, are quiet, but there are good Samaritans who risk their lives to help the fleeing souls. Love for immigrants forms the film’s spiritual underscore.

If we engage our minds to decode the story, magic of this poem dissolves.

But if we simply let the sounds and sights pour over us, and invite them to sink deep, the journey to freedom is mesmerizing, hypnotic.