Bitter cold moves 2nd-dose COVID-19 clinics from Carroll to fairgrounds

Frigid temperatures have prompted Lewis and Clark Public Health to move the second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled later this week from Carroll College to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

“We apologize for this last-minute change, however, for the safety of community members and our volunteers, we felt this change was necessary,” county officials posted Tuesday on their website.

The second-dose clinics, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, will be held from 1-6 p.m. at 98 W. Custer Ave.

People are told to bring their Vaccination Record Card. This will be checked at the gate and will serve as your 'ticket' for the second dose.

If your first dose was at the fairgrounds on Jan. 19, you will get your second dose at the fairgrounds Thursday. If your first dose was at the fairgrounds on Jan. 20, you will get your second dose at the fairgrounds Friday.

People are asked to show up at the same time as their first-dose appointment.

Frigid temperatures hit the area this week with Helena reporting -12, officials said Tuesday. The cold is expected to continue all week.

First-dose clinics were being held this week at the fairgrounds on Tuesday and Wednesday.