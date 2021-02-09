 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bitter cold in Helena doesn't deter some from getting COVID-19 shots
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Bitter cold in Helena doesn't deter some from getting COVID-19 shots

{{featured_button_text}}
Bundled up parking lot monitors

Bundled up parking lot monitors direct people in line for their COVID-19 vaccines as temperature plunged below zero at the fairgrounds on Tuesday.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Jerry Foley of Helena said Tuesday it would take more than subzero temperatures to keep him away from getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

After all, it comes with the territory.

“I’ve lived in Montana my whole life and you have to deal with the weather … no matter what it is,” he said.

Foley was among the couple-dozen cars in line Tuesday to get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine, as temperatures dipped below zero. It was -2 in Helena about 1 p.m., when the clinic opened, up from a low of -12. The weather is supposed to remain below freezing all week, prompting the county to move two second-dose clinics scheduled for Thursday and Friday from Carroll College to the fairgrounds at 98 W. Custer Ave.

Vaccinators give Covid-19 vaccines

Health-care workers give COVID-19 vaccines to people at the fairgrounds on Tuesday.

Joan Miles, who in a previous life headed Lewis and Clark Public Health, served as a parking lot monitor, helping people navigate their way into line.

“It’s not windy, so it’s been pretty tolerable,” she said, as she was bundled up and stood by a kiosk that would offer her warmth.

“I keep moving around,” she said.

Miles said she was a little surprised that business was not more brisk, but thought it might pick up as the clinic ran 1-6 p.m. 

People formed a conga line of vehicles as they entered the fairgrounds building. As what was done in previous clinics, St. Peter’s Health, PureView Health Center and Lewis and Clark Public Health staff asked them a few questions and gave them a shot and then asked them to drive their cars outside and wait a few minutes to make sure there were no side effects. People had to register previous to getting the vaccine. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccine clinic workers

Vaccine clinic workers direct cars into the vaccination site on Tuesday at the fairgrounds.

The clinics are for residents in Phase 1b, Tier 1, which includes people 70 and older, and Phase 1a eligible people, which includes health-care workers, according to the county website. Another clinic will be held Wednesday and will be for those who have appointments. 

Cailey Sobrepna of PureView said it was a nice, steady pace.

“There were no hiccups, we have everything down to a T,” she said.

Officials said they were prepared to give 450 shots on Tuesday, but did not know if they would hit that number. The state reported Tuesday morning that 144,271 doses have been given and 39,763 Montanans had been fully immunized. 

Lewis and Clark County had given 10,785 doses and had 3,020 people fully immunized, the state said.

Many of those in line said it would take a little more than severe weather to keep them away.

Lesley Dunkle of Helena a

Lesley Dunkle of Helena, accompanied by her dog, Finley, waits in line for her COVID-19 vaccine at the fairgrounds on Tuesday.

Lesley Dunkle of Helena was accompanied by her dog, Finley, as she waited in line.

“I’m impressed with how organized it is,” she said.

Bernie Franks-Ongoy, executive director of Disability Rights Montana, said she felt grateful for the opportunity to get the vaccine and had to wait five minutes, at the most, in line.

“Having this drive-thru is just fantastic,” she said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News