Bitter cold in Helena doesn't deter some from getting COVID-19 shots

Jerry Foley of Helena said Tuesday it would take more than subzero temperatures to keep him away from getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

After all, it comes with the territory.

“I’ve lived in Montana my whole life and you have to deal with the weather … no matter what it is,” he said.

Foley was among the couple-dozen cars in line Tuesday to get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine, as temperatures dipped below zero. It was -2 in Helena about 1 p.m., when the clinic opened, up from a low of -12. The weather is supposed to remain below freezing all week, prompting the county to move two second-dose clinics scheduled for Thursday and Friday from Carroll College to the fairgrounds at 98 W. Custer Ave.

Joan Miles, who in a previous life headed Lewis and Clark Public Health, served as a parking lot monitor, helping people navigate their way into line.

“It’s not windy, so it’s been pretty tolerable,” she said, as she was bundled up and stood by a kiosk that would offer her warmth.

“I keep moving around,” she said.

Miles said she was a little surprised that business was not more brisk, but thought it might pick up as the clinic ran 1-6 p.m.