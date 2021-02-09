Bitter cold in Helena doesn't deter some from getting COVID-19 shots

Jerry Foley of Helena said Tuesday it would take more than subzero temperatures to keep him away from getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
After all, it comes with the territory.
“I’ve lived in Montana my whole life and you have to deal with the weather … no matter what it is,” he said.
Foley was among the couple-dozen cars in line Tuesday to get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine, as temperatures dipped below zero. It was -2 in Helena about 1 p.m., when the clinic opened, up from a low of -12. The weather is supposed to remain below freezing all week, prompting the county to move two second-dose clinics scheduled for Thursday and Friday from Carroll College to the fairgrounds at 98 W. Custer Ave.
Joan Miles, who in a previous life headed Lewis and Clark Public Health, served as a parking lot monitor, helping people navigate their way into line.
“It’s not windy, so it’s been pretty tolerable,” she said, as she was bundled up and stood by a kiosk that would offer her warmth.
“I keep moving around,” she said.
Miles said she was a little surprised that business was not more brisk, but thought it might pick up as the clinic ran 1-6 p.m.
People formed a conga line of vehicles as they entered the fairgrounds building. As what was done in previous clinics, St. Peter’s Health, PureView Health Center and Lewis and Clark Public Health staff asked them a few questions and gave them a shot and then asked them to drive their cars outside and wait a few minutes to make sure there were no side effects. People had to register previous to getting the vaccine.
The clinics are for residents in Phase 1b, Tier 1, which includes people 70 and older, and Phase 1a eligible people, which includes health-care workers, according to the county website. Another clinic will be held Wednesday and will be for those who have appointments.
Cailey Sobrepna of PureView said it was a nice, steady pace.
“There were no hiccups, we have everything down to a T,” she said.
Officials said they were prepared to give 450 shots on Tuesday, but did not know if they would hit that number. The state reported Tuesday morning that 144,271 doses have been given and 39,763 Montanans had been fully immunized.
Lewis and Clark County had given 10,785 doses and had 3,020 people fully immunized, the state said.
Many of those in line said it would take a little more than severe weather to keep them away.
Lesley Dunkle of Helena was accompanied by her dog, Finley, as she waited in line.
“I’m impressed with how organized it is,” she said.
Bernie Franks-Ongoy, executive director of Disability Rights Montana, said she felt grateful for the opportunity to get the vaccine and had to wait five minutes, at the most, in line.
“Having this drive-thru is just fantastic,” she said.
