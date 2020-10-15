Billy Elliot: Coming of age, on his toes

“Always be yourself. Love you forever. Mom.”

Billy’s passion for dance is poetic. When he auditions for a spot in an academy, they ask him what it feels like when he’s dancing.

“I forget everything. I disappear,” he says, softly. “A change comes over me. It’s like flying. A force goes through my whole body. Like electricity. Yes, it’s like electricity.”

The movie includes a young transitioning boy, who befriends Billy. Billy loans him a tutu, even lets him put lipstick on him one afternoon. It’s a sweet friendship.

Julie Walters, one of my favorite actresses, is simply marvelous as the teacher who guides Billy to the edge of the nest, and then throws him out.

When Billy boards the bus to fly away, Sandra just smiles, and says: “Go and find life, and all other things.” Then she abruptly turns away as if to say, “shoo” – while tears fall.

Among my favorite scenes:

Billy (Jamie Bell) rushes out into the woods to rescue runaway grandma, whose memory is gone. When she forgets where she is or who she is, Billy always holds her hand and leads her back.

Dancers twirl down a spiral staircase, as we watch from above.