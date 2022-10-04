Billings Clinic Broadwater in Townsend unveils $6M expansion

Billings Clinic Broadwater recently unveiled the newly expanded areas of its clinic, rehabilitation department and emergency room, which clinic officials said will increase care to the community.

This $6 million project was made possible through funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) program, piloted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and through the support of Billings Clinic.

Representatives from Billings Clinic Broadwater, the Billings Clinic Broadwater board of directors, Billings Clinic, affiliate team members from the region and public gathered Friday in Townsend for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We are thankful for the support of our patients, regional partners, and for having the means to add the square footage and outpatient space to our campus,” said Dr. Phillip Hess, Billings Clinic Broadwater chief of staff and emergency medicine physician.

The new clinic space provides nine exam rooms to allow for more providers and outreach services. The rehabilitation department is now above the clinic with 1,800 square feet of space to benefit the physical, occupational and speech therapy needs of patients. The clinic and rehabilitation areas are accessible from the new front entrance at the corner of Oak and 2nd streets.

The emergency department includes three new private bays, a new entrance, reception and waiting area. This will bring Broadwater’s total ER capacity to five beds, allowing patients to access care in their community instead of traveling elsewhere.

The new and expanded space allows for more staff support and infection control enhancements in order to maintain safe physical distancing. The project also includes remodeling four inpatient rooms, providing an upgraded, private healing environment for patients needing transitional care.

“These upgrades really enhance the high-quality care that we provide to our growing community,” Jenny Clowes, CEO of Billings Clinic Broadwater, said in a news release.

Broadwater Health Center was acquired by Billings Clinic and became Billings Clinic Broadwater in January of 2020. Broadwater Health Center/Billings Clinic Broadwater has been serving Townsend and Broadwater County since 1905.