Billings artist featured in Helena exhibit: 'When the West Was Won'

For nearly 30 years, Billings-based artist Gordon McConnell has created works inspired by Western film stills and other iconic Western images. His work is informed by a sustained study of depictions of the American West in literature, art, and film, and draws from his deep knowledge of art history and American popular culture.

An exhibit, “Gordon McConnell: When the West Was Won,” opens in the Holter Museum of Art’s Sherman Gallery Friday and runs through Nov. 2.

While McConnell’s visual language may be familiar to many in the region, “When the West Was Won” -- comprised of 27 paintings and mixed-media works -- explores our collective fantasies and individual experiences of the American West.

His works raise questions about the roles that images of the West play in constructing American ideals of masculinity, loyalty, freedom and independence.

His artworks prompt us to consider our own investments in these deceptively familiar, yet ultimately mysterious images -- the promises they hold, and the losses they contain.