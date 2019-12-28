{{featured_button_text}}
Gregg Trude is handcuffed in the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse in October, after he was sentenced to nearly 3 1/2 years in the Montana State Prison for negligent homicide in the shooting death of Helena Dr. Eugene "Buzz" Walton.

Serving as a warning to hunters just before rifle season, a Helena man was sent to prison this year for placing a loaded firearm on the backseat of his truck before it accidentally discharged and killed a local doctor.

A familiar face around the state Capitol, Gregg Trude was a longtime lobbyist for conservative causes and unsuccessfully ran for House District 75 in 2018. He was also an instructor for the NRA. 

Initially, Trude pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide in connection with the October 2018 shooting death of Dr. Eugene "Buzz" Walton. However, Trude unexpectedly changed his plea to guilty on the second day of his trial in September of this year. 

Trude was found not guilty of a second charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

In October, Lewis and Clark County District Judge Michael McMahon sentenced Trude to nearly 3 1/2 years in the Montana State Prison.

The next month, however, Trude's new defense attorneys argued that he should be released and retried because the judge was biased. Court documents filed by Trude's attorneys allege that McMahon could not have been impartial in sentencing Trude because of the judge's personal relationship with Walton, which was not disclosed until the sentencing hearing.

Leslie Walton, wife of Dr. Eugene "Buzz" Walton

Leslie Walton, wife of Dr. Eugene "Buzz" Walton, listens as Judge Mike McMahon sentences Gregg Trude to nearly 3 1/2 years in the Montana State Prison for negligent homicide in the shooting death of Walton.
Gregg Trude hangs his head during his sentencing for negligent homicide in the shooting death of Helena Dr. Eugene "Buzz" Walton.

