Biggest stories of 2019: North Hills fire causes evacuation of 500 homes

{{featured_button_text}}
North Hills fire at night

Helena's North Hills glow at night as the North Hills fire burns in this IR file photo.

While Helena’s North Hills may now be white with snow, only a few months ago they glowed red as wildfire, burning for several days and causing hundreds of residents to evacuate.

In late July an East Helena man was shooting exploding targets on BLM land in the North Hills when the fire sparked. Joshua Kiilsgaard attempted to extinguish the fire, but was unsuccessful, and over the following days the blaze grew to 5,000 acres and triggered the evacuation of nearly 500 homes.

Firefighters were met with continued red flag conditions including dry weather and wind, but early moisture offered some help. A lack of fires regionally also meant a big advantage as the Forest Service’s fleet of aircraft circled the Helena Valley to drop retardant.

Ben Dallas works a hot spot

Ben Dallas works a hot spot near a residence near the North Hills fire.

Despite some difficult conditions, firefighters managed to save all structures in the area. Reports of some heroics on the fire line spoke to the close calls that happened as the fire burned right up to several houses.

After the fire, BLM closed the area and has been on site doing reclamation work. BLM specialists in fire, wildlife and weeds have all visited the area to offer input on a reclamation plan.

The fire burned at varying severity across the area and work has ranged from reseeding in severely burned areas to concerns about runoff impacting some of the roads. While the sparseness of vegetation creates challenges, the area of the North Hills fire does not support a running stream. That does make some of the reclamation less complicated and less costly when sedimentation into water does not need to be mitigated.

Crews are working to reclamate the North Hills Fire

Crews are working to rehabilitate the North Hills fire burn scar by seeding and mulching the most severely burned areas.

Weeds are also a major concern and BLM is developing a monitoring and spraying plan.

BLM officials say they hope to have the area reopened sometime this winter or spring.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

From the North Hills fire to Capital Hill Mall, here are the IR's biggest stories of 2019

article

Biggest stories of 2019: North Hills fire causes evacuation of 500 homes

article

Biggest stories of 2019: Bullock was Montana's first major-party presidential candidate

article

Biggest stories of 2019: Trude sent to prison for accidental shooting death

10 updates

Load comments