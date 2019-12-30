Biggest stories of 2019: North Hills fire causes evacuation of 500 homes

In late July an East Helena man was shooting exploding targets on BLM land in the North Hills when the fire sparked. Joshua Kiilsgaard attempted to extinguish the fire, but was unsuccessful, and over the following days the blaze grew to 5,000 acres and triggered the evacuation of nearly 500 homes.
Firefighters were met with continued red flag conditions including dry weather and wind, but early moisture offered some help. A lack of fires regionally also meant a big advantage as the Forest Service’s fleet of aircraft circled the Helena Valley to drop retardant.
Despite some difficult conditions, firefighters managed to save all structures in the area. Reports of some heroics on the fire line spoke to the close calls that happened as the fire burned right up to several houses.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
After the fire, BLM closed the area and has been on site doing reclamation work. BLM specialists in fire, wildlife and weeds have all visited the area to offer input on a reclamation plan.
The fire burned at varying severity across the area and work has ranged from reseeding in severely burned areas to concerns about runoff impacting some of the roads. While the sparseness of vegetation creates challenges, the area of the North Hills fire does not support a running stream. That does make some of the reclamation less complicated and less costly when sedimentation into water does not need to be mitigated.
Weeds are also a major concern and BLM is developing a monitoring and spraying plan.
BLM officials say they hope to have the area reopened sometime this winter or spring.
North Hills fire at night
North Hills fire at night
North Hills fire at night
North Hills fire at night
North Hills fire
Car overturned
North Hills fire
North Hills fire
North Hills fire
North Hills fire
North Hills fire
North Hills fire
North Hills fire
North Hills fire
North Hills fire
Infrared map
North Hills fire
North Hills fire
North Hills fire
North Hills fire
North Hills fire
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.