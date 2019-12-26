For Helena’s city government, 2019 was marked by major and sometimes controversial changes that culminated with the election of two new city commissioners in the fall.
Ana Cortez was sworn in as the new city manager in January. The city’s police chief, fire chief, finance director, human resources director and public works director, along with the information technology director for the city and Lewis and Clark County, were among the many department heads and senior-level staff members who either resigned or retired from the city in the months that followed.
In June, Cortez was placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation of two grievances filed by city employees alleging harassment. Cortez was later cleared of any policy violations, but an independent consultant recommended and the city commission agreed to require her to complete communications and management training due to concerns about her “bearing and management style.”
Cortez and the city commission have also started budgeting for two years instead of one and made significant changes to the structure of some city departments. One of those changes moved the Helena Civic Center from the Community Facilities Department to the Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department, which some city officials say is well-equipped to support public-facing amenities and is an opportunity to focus on the arts.
That decision was sharply criticized by the city's 47-year-old Helena Civic Center citizen advisory board, which the city commission later dissolved due to a variety of concerns and now plans to rebuild under a different framework. Some community members have also criticized the potential consolidation of that board and up to three others under the Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department, which some city officials say would save staff time and increase efficiency.
Helena's former fire chief Sean Logan and local communications specialist Emily Dean, who were among those who have spoken out against some of the recent changes, defeated current city commissioners Ed Noonan and Kali Wicks in the November elections. The two new commissioners will be sworn in Jan. 2.
