The 2019 Montana Legislature came with its usual share of jostling between lawmakers and the governor’s office. But the 87-day session saw several major pieces of legislation signed into law, including the approval of the new Montana Heritage Center history museum in Helena.
Supporters of Montana’s state museum, the Montana Historical Society, had pushed for a decade to fund the new building. The current facilities at the Capitol complex have hampered the ability of museum officials to both display and house the state’s collection due to limited space and less than ideal storage conditions.
Legislators tried and failed to pass several museum bills over the years as other priorities caused funding bills to be voted down. Lawmakers looking to limit spending and debt helped to keep the project in limbo each session.
This session started much like usual with major bills on Medicaid expansion, infrastructure, missing and murdered indigenous people, the future of Colstrip and budget wrangling dominating the Legislature. In the session's final day Rep. Julie Dooling, R-Helena, made a motion to blast the Heritage Center bill introduced by fellow Helena Republican Sen. Terry Gauthier for consideration.
After a decade of waiting, lawmakers passed a bump in lodging tax to help fund the new museum in Helena and other smaller museums around the state.
The Legislature also passed a requirement that the state examine sites beyond the museum’s current location. The site of the former Capital Hill Mall has long been favored by many in the community for a new museum and supporters of the site lobbied hard to have it considered.
However, Montana Department of Administration Director John Lewis rendered the final decision following a report issued by a review committee. Due largely to cost, the Montana Heritage Center will be built through renovation and new construction at its current location near the Capitol.
