Marnie Wedgwood hugs her son after an improvised explosive device

Marnie Wedgwood hugs her son after what was believed to be an explosive device was found on the Rossiter Elementary School playground on Oct. 15, 2019. Students were evacuated and then reunited with their parents at an offsite location.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Helena was thrust into the national spotlight for a few hours last fall after authorities discovered what was incorrectly believed to be an “improvised explosive device” at Rossiter Elementary School. 

While the object, a plastic bottle wrapped in tape and containing nuts and bolts, was later determined to be from a nearby construction site and not dangerous, the first report from authorities generated major concern from parents and the community as the news quickly reached national airwaves. Children evacuated from Rossiter and other schools went on lockdown as authorities searched for other suspicious objects.

Black wrapped bottle from Rossiter

The bottle wrapped in tape surrounded by scattered nuts and bolts was announced as a detonated explosive device at Rossiter Elementary, but later found not to be dangerous.

A few hours later Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton held his second new conference of the day – this one to announce that those initial reports had been wrong. The device was not an explosive and had been placed there by a homeless person who admitted as such to authorities.

The relief that an explosive had not detonated on school grounds was coupled with some criticism of the sheriff and the media for the incorrect reports. 

The next day Dutton said he would change his communication strategy when deciding what information he would release in future emergencies. 

The initial description of the object as an improvised explosive device came from a deputy experienced in the military, but the sheriff acknowledged that the description connoted a weapon of war and likely caused undue worry.

The Lewis and Clark County bomb squad on scene

The Lewis and Clark County bomb squad was on the scene after what was believed to be an explosive device was found on the Rossiter Elementary School playground on Oct. 15, 2019. 

He also addressed the initial announcement that the device detonated, saying that security footage appeared to show the device detonating and leaving a debris field. Further review indicated that the object had actually been kicked and the contents scattered.

Dutton pledged a more measured approach to public information in future emergencies but said that response on the ground was appropriate given the information officials had. A suspected explosive device required safely evacuating students and the lock-downs to search for other devices.

