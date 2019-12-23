Helena was thrust into the national spotlight for a few hours last fall after authorities discovered what was incorrectly believed to be an “improvised explosive device” at Rossiter Elementary School.
While the object, a plastic bottle wrapped in tape and containing nuts and bolts, was later determined to be from a nearby construction site and not dangerous, the first report from authorities generated major concern from parents and the community as the news quickly reached national airwaves. Children evacuated from Rossiter and other schools went on lockdown as authorities searched for other suspicious objects.
A few hours later Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton held his second new conference of the day – this one to announce that those initial reports had been wrong. The device was not an explosive and had been placed there by a homeless person who admitted as such to authorities.
The relief that an explosive had not detonated on school grounds was coupled with some criticism of the sheriff and the media for the incorrect reports.
You have free articles remaining.
The next day Dutton said he would change his communication strategy when deciding what information he would release in future emergencies.
The initial description of the object as an improvised explosive device came from a deputy experienced in the military, but the sheriff acknowledged that the description connoted a weapon of war and likely caused undue worry.
He also addressed the initial announcement that the device detonated, saying that security footage appeared to show the device detonating and leaving a debris field. Further review indicated that the object had actually been kicked and the contents scattered.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office has released photos of the object that was believed to be a detonated explosive device and caused …
Dutton pledged a more measured approach to public information in future emergencies but said that response on the ground was appropriate given the information officials had. A suspected explosive device required safely evacuating students and the lock-downs to search for other devices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.