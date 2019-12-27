{{featured_button_text}}
Weinke, Taylor, Hamm split mug

Journey Wienke, Kaleb Taylor and Kyle Hamm

This year brought the last of three trials held in the 2018 slaying of a Helena Valley couple, which Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher has described as "one of the most brutal nights of violence this community has ever seen."

Charla Rae Taylor, 64, and David Muncie Taylor, 61, were killed in their home with a pocket knife and a piece of rebar in March 2018, and their adopted son Kaleb David Taylor admitted to the slayings in July of that year. In March 2019, Kaleb was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole for two counts of deliberate homicide. 

Kaleb Taylor Sentencing

Kaleb Taylor is escorted from the courtroom on March 15, 2019, at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse after he was given two life sentences without parole for the killing of his parents David and Charla Taylor in March of 2018.

Kaleb's associates Kyle Hamm and Journey Wienke went on trial in September and October of this year. 

Hamm's trial came first. He was charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. Hamm maintained that he did not enter the home where the Taylors were killed, but instead waited outside in a vehicle, unaware of what was happening inside. 

This wasn't enough to convince the jury, however, and Hamm was found guilty on all counts.

Kyle Hamm is handcuffed Oct. 7, 2019

Kyle Hamm is handcuffed Oct. 7, 2019 after being convicted of two counts of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence in the killing of Charla Rae Taylor and David Muncie Taylor last year. The couple's son Kaleb Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide in July 2018.

Two weeks after Hamm was found guilty, the final trial of the case began. Wienke's defense attorneys argued that he did not participate in the crime and that the only perpetrator was Kaleb Taylor. 

After nearly 12 hours of deliberation, Wienke was also found guilty of two counts of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.

Journey Ryder Wienke, left, walks out of the courtroom

Journey Ryder Wienke, left, walks out of the courtroom with one of his attorneys, Lisa Kaufman, during a break at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse. 

During both of this year's trials, Kaleb attempted to take full credit for the killings. He stated numerous times that he acted alone.

However, the prosecution argued that he was simply trying to take the fall, and the juries agreed.

Both Hamm and Wienke have yet to be sentenced.

