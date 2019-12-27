This year brought the last of three trials held in the 2018 slaying of a Helena Valley couple, which Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher has described as "one of the most brutal nights of violence this community has ever seen."
Charla Rae Taylor, 64, and David Muncie Taylor, 61, were killed in their home with a pocket knife and a piece of rebar in March 2018, and their adopted son Kaleb David Taylor admitted to the slayings in July of that year. In March 2019, Kaleb was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole for two counts of deliberate homicide.
Kaleb's associates Kyle Hamm and Journey Wienke went on trial in September and October of this year.
Hamm's trial came first. He was charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. Hamm maintained that he did not enter the home where the Taylors were killed, but instead waited outside in a vehicle, unaware of what was happening inside.
This wasn't enough to convince the jury, however, and Hamm was found guilty on all counts.
You have free articles remaining.
Two weeks after Hamm was found guilty, the final trial of the case began. Wienke's defense attorneys argued that he did not participate in the crime and that the only perpetrator was Kaleb Taylor.
After nearly 12 hours of deliberation, Wienke was also found guilty of two counts of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.
During both of this year's trials, Kaleb attempted to take full credit for the killings. He stated numerous times that he acted alone.
However, the prosecution argued that he was simply trying to take the fall, and the juries agreed.
Both Hamm and Wienke have yet to be sentenced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.