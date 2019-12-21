After a decade with little activity, Helena's Capital Hill Mall was demolished in 2019.
The 213,000-square-foot structure sat on nearly 13 acres between Prospect and 11th avenues for nearly 54 years.
Constructed in 1965, the mall was once a sign of bustling business in Helena. Over time, more and more tenants left the mall, leaving only a few businesses remaining in the 2010s.
After changing hands several times over the last few years, the property was purchased by D&M development, a company headed by Dick Anderson Construction president Dick Anderson and vice president Mark Esponda.
The mall's final tenant, Lucky Lil's Casino, closed in January 2019.
In February, work began as crews started asbestos abatement prior to demolition of the structure.
After a few delays, the structure started coming down in late February. The demolition process took a couple of months and left a large plot of unused land near the state Capitol.
Some state and local officials had hoped to use a portion of the site to house the new Montana Heritage Center. After a months-long evaluation process, however, Montana Department of Administration Director John Lewis decided that the new state history museum will be constructed on state-owned at the Capitol complex.
The city of Helena has received inquiries about the space from a few people, including someone looking to open a new coffee shop. However, plans for the now-vacant plot have yet to be finalized.
The demolition of the Capital Hill Mall marked the end of an era for many Helenans. Malls exploded in popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, but they started dying out near the end of the 1990s and during the 2000s.
