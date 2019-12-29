Montana's first major-party presidential candidate, Gov. Steve Bullock, spent more than six months on the campaign trail this year before bowing out of the crowded Democratic primary.
The two-term Democratic governor grew up in Helena and announced his long-shot run for president in May at his alma mater, Helena High School. Bullock acknowledged that he entered the field of more than two dozen Democratic candidates late, which he said was necessary so he could focus on his fight in the Montana State Legislature to continue Medicaid expansion.
In the months that followed, Bullock and his campaign worked to emphasize his 2016 reelection as governor the same year President Donald Trump won Montana by 20 points. He often described himself as the only Democrat who could win in a “Trump state.”
After missing the qualifications for multiple debates and failing to gain support in Democratic polls, however, Bullock acknowledged in December that he would not be able to break into the “top tier” of candidates and dropped out of the race.
While some Democrats have urged Bullock to run against Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who is running for reelection in 2020, Bullock has reiterated multiple times that he is not interested in the seat.
Bullock is termed out from running for governor again and said in December that he has “no idea” what he will do after he leaves the office in January 2021.
