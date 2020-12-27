 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biggest stories of 2020: Helena officials reconsider police funding amid social unrest
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Biggest stories of 2020: Helena officials reconsider police funding amid social unrest

{{featured_button_text}}

The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers in late May spawned numerous protests and counter-protests that got the attention of local officials in Montana's capital city this year. 

Throughout the summer, hundreds of protesters called for a reduction in funding for state and local law enforcement agencies as well as changes to policing practices. Elected officials in Helena also received hundreds of emails from people circulating a form letter demanding that the “City Commission adopts a budget that prioritizes community well-being and redirects funding away from the police.”

Their concerns sparked change at the local level in July, when a majority of the Helena City Commission voted to freeze about $300,000 in funding for the Helena Police Department's school resource officer program.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During a lengthy public hearing earlier that month, those pushing for removal of officers cited concerns about the perceived criminalization of minor offenses and statistics suggesting school policing and discipline disproportionately affects students of color.

Hundreds of people supporting full funding for law enforcement and the school resource officer program turned out in response. Many countered that an in-school officer is an important safety measure and someone who can develop relationships with students before smaller issues become legal concerns.

The civil unrest and city commission's actions prompted the formation of Helena's "Back the Blue" group, which staged counter-protests at the state Capitol and City-County Building as members lobbied local officials with their own email campaign in support of full funding for law enforcement. 

The city commission eventually reinstated the funds for the HPD, but held a series of public hearings to discuss potential future adjustments to policing practices.

Advocates for partially defunding local law enforcement agencies have asked the city commission to consider reallocating funds spent on school resource officers to social services such as mental health professionals within the schools.

The city commission directed staff to work with the Helena school district in formulating a more inclusive community discussion on the topic and come up with a new memorandum of understanding by June 30, 2021. At that point the existing contract to supply uniformed, armed police officers on school campuses expires, and leaders hope to have a new agreement in place which may continue the program or revise it.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brenda Lee Brewer
Obituaries

Brenda Lee Brewer

A new angel was awarded her wings on the afternoon of December 12th, 2020, as Brenda Brewer entered the warm embrace of heaven’s scenes.

+2
Corrie Ralph Hahn
Obituaries

Corrie Ralph Hahn

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Corrie Ralph Hahn on December 11, 2020. Corrie was born in Helena, Montana, on July 7, 1…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News