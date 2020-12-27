Biggest stories of 2020: Helena officials reconsider police funding amid social unrest

The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers in late May spawned numerous protests and counter-protests that got the attention of local officials in Montana's capital city this year.

Editor's note This story is part of a 10-part series on the biggest local stories of 2020.

Throughout the summer, hundreds of protesters called for a reduction in funding for state and local law enforcement agencies as well as changes to policing practices. Elected officials in Helena also received hundreds of emails from people circulating a form letter demanding that the “City Commission adopts a budget that prioritizes community well-being and redirects funding away from the police.”

Their concerns sparked change at the local level in July, when a majority of the Helena City Commission voted to freeze about $300,000 in funding for the Helena Police Department's school resource officer program.

During a lengthy public hearing earlier that month, those pushing for removal of officers cited concerns about the perceived criminalization of minor offenses and statistics suggesting school policing and discipline disproportionately affects students of color.