Biggest stories of 2020: Helena hosted wide-ranging public protests this year

“We need to stand up to Gov. Bullock and we need recall Bullock,” said Montana State University student Kyle Voigtlander, who was the main speaker at the event.

Various protests against state mandates, some consisting of just a handful of people, have continued at the Capitol throughout the year.

On Aug. 25, nearly 40 people stood in front of the U.S. Post Office on Harris Street as part of a national day of action in support of the Postal Service.

Those present -- including DeDe Rhodes, president of American Postal Workers Union #649, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney -- spoke in favor of a $25 billion Postal Service funding bill that had been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Postal Service became a campaign issue following sweeping changes instituted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that slowed mail service over the summer.

Helena joined the nation on Sept. 20 in mourning the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, during a candlelight vigil at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse. The Montana Human Rights Network organized the event to honor Ginsburg and her work and to advocate for a supreme court that is just and fair.