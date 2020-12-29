Biggest stories of 2020: Helena hosted wide-ranging public protests this year

There is a scene in the movie “The Wild One” where a girl approaches a motorcycle gang leader and asks “What are you protesting?”
The motorcycle leader answers: “What have you got?”
There were plenty of protests throughout 2020 in Montana, even though it was a year in which people were encouraged to stay home and avoid crowds in order to ward off the coronavirus.
Many of the events focused on human rights issues, constitutional protections, rallies for law enforcement and postal employees and against anti-government mandates.
On Jan. 18, more than 700 people came to Helena’s Memorial Park to participate in the 2020 Women's March.
Democratic congressional candidate Kathleen Williams delivered the keynote address during the event that touted the theme of "Put a Woman in Charge."
"'We're half the people, we should be half of Congress,'" Williams said.
The organizers of the march also collected donations for various organizations in Helena, including God's Love homeless shelter, Helena Food Share and The Friendship Center. Williams lost her congressional seat race to Republican Matt Rosendale in November.
Nearly 80 people attended a Jan. 26 candlelight vigil at the Indian Health Alliance honoring murdered and missing Indigenous women and children and Selena Not Afraid, a 16-year-old recently found dead near the rest area along Interstate 90 between Billings and Hardin where she went missing on New Year's Day. Most of the people who attended dressed in red, which symbolizes the MMIW movement.
In February, several dozen people rallied in support of Carroll College's Gay Straight Alliance after the group canceled a planned drag show because of restrictions imposed by the private Catholic school.
The rally was hosted by the GSA alongside the school's Feminists Advocating Equality club. The club planned to host the drag show for the first time this year during Carroll College's Spring Fever week.
Madison Fernandez, co-president of FAE, said the "fun drag show event" was meant to show support for the college's LGBTQ community. Fernandez said the GSA canceled the show after receiving the list of restrictions from the Carroll College administration, as the group "could not preserve the integrity of the event."
Black Lives Matter protests surfaced in the Treasure State shortly after George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May.
Later that month, nearly two-dozen protesters met on the steps of the City-County Building in Helena to call for justice. Then, on June 14, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Montana Capitol building in Helena to speak out against Floyd’s death and to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Near the end of the event, a man was arrested for impersonating an officer after yelling at protesters. Helena police Chief Steve Hagen said the man identified himself as a police officer to the protesters.
A small group waved Donald Trump flags and American flags. And some vehicles displaying similar flags began driving by the area. Police in riot gear stood in the street between the protesters and a group of people yelling chants back and forth.
In July, nearly 60 people gathered outside the City-County Building in Helena in a Back the Blue rally in support of law enforcement while the city commission discussed funding for Helena police. City officials are going to consider funding for school resource officers and plan to discuss the issue further in June 2021.
Gov. Steve Bullock felt the brunt of a few of the protests in 2020.
On April 19, about 350 people gathered outside the state Capitol to protest his mask mandate and restrictions for dealing with the coronavirus. Many also said his regulations that allowed some businesses to stay open while others had to close were unfair. Most of the protesters did not wear masks. Three heavily armed men clad in camouflage stood in front of a pickup truck parked at the rally.
In July, about 100 protesters, many chanting “Bullock must go,” attended a protest of Montana's mask order outside the state Capitol before many of them took their message to Bullock’s home a few blocks away.
“We need to stand up to Gov. Bullock and we need recall Bullock,” said Montana State University student Kyle Voigtlander, who was the main speaker at the event.
Various protests against state mandates, some consisting of just a handful of people, have continued at the Capitol throughout the year.
On Aug. 25, nearly 40 people stood in front of the U.S. Post Office on Harris Street as part of a national day of action in support of the Postal Service.
Those present -- including DeDe Rhodes, president of American Postal Workers Union #649, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney -- spoke in favor of a $25 billion Postal Service funding bill that had been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Postal Service became a campaign issue following sweeping changes instituted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that slowed mail service over the summer.
Helena joined the nation on Sept. 20 in mourning the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, during a candlelight vigil at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse. The Montana Human Rights Network organized the event to honor Ginsburg and her work and to advocate for a supreme court that is just and fair.
Protests continued on Sept. 11, as a group calling itself Montanans for Freedom began a two-day rally protesting what they perceive to be violations of their constitutional rights. Rep. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, was among the speakers and told protesters, some who came from as far away as Sidney, warning them that other politicians are "stealing a whole bunch of our rights."
Days after the Nov. 3 election, nearly 150 protesters gathered on the front lawn of the Capitol as part of a “Stop the Steal” rally to protest the vote count which showed that Democrat Joe Biden had won the presidential election over incumbent Republican Donald J. Trump.
Biden was confirmed as the winner by the Electoral College on Dec. 14.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.