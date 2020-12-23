Biggest stories of 2020: Helena city government undergoes transformation

Following a tumultuous couple of years that saw a mass exodus of leadership, Helena's city government began to rebuild in 2020.
City Commissioners Emily Dean and Sean Logan replaced Kali Wicks and Ed Noonan in January. The two new commissioners separately ran on a call for greater transparency within the municipal government and more inclusion of the community in its decision-making.
Not long after the new commissioners were sworn in, then-City Manager Ana Cortez and the governing body agreed to part ways over an undisclosed dispute between her and the city commission.
The city paid Cortez more than $160,000 and gave her a reference letter in exchange for her resignation, which took place Feb. 6.
Logan had long pointed to Cortez as a reason for the numerous department heads who parted ways with the city during her tenure. Many of those positions remained vacant until new City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk was hired to replace interim City Manager Melinda Reed in August.
Harlow-Schalk said she helped interview the city's recently hired finance director before her first day on the job.
Finance Director Sheila Danielson, a Livingston native, started in her new role in early December. Longtime City Engineer Ryan Leland was announced as the new public works director earlier this month.
The city is still in the process of hiring a head of human resources, among other positions lower in the pecking order.
Harlow-Schalk said the city commission has outlined three priorities for her to begin with: rebuilding relationships with the community, developing an organizational strategic plan and establishing financial stability.
The city commission and Harlow-Schalk are planning a commissioner retreat for 2021 to re-envision the city's path forward.