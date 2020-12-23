Biggest stories of 2020: Helena city government undergoes transformation

Following a tumultuous couple of years that saw a mass exodus of leadership, Helena's city government began to rebuild in 2020.

Editor's note This story is part of a 10-part series on the biggest local stories of 2020.

City Commissioners Emily Dean and Sean Logan replaced Kali Wicks and Ed Noonan in January. The two new commissioners separately ran on a call for greater transparency within the municipal government and more inclusion of the community in its decision-making.

Not long after the new commissioners were sworn in, then-City Manager Ana Cortez and the governing body agreed to part ways over an undisclosed dispute between her and the city commission.

The city paid Cortez more than $160,000 and gave her a reference letter in exchange for her resignation, which took place Feb. 6.

Logan had long pointed to Cortez as a reason for the numerous department heads who parted ways with the city during her tenure. Many of those positions remained vacant until new City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk was hired to replace interim City Manager Melinda Reed in August.