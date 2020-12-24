Biggest stories of 2020: Dozens evacuated as wildfires burned near Helena-area homes

Officials reported two outbuildings were burned in the fire, but there were no other reports of structures lost.

Fast forward to Sept. 2, when the Birdseye fire sparked near where Birdseye Road crosses the railroad tracks north of Fort Harrison at about 4 p.m. The blaze quickly grew under red flag conditions including high winds and low relative humidity, sending a large column of smoke over Helena.

“It was extreme fire behavior,” said Chris Spliethof, incident commander with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. “In some areas we were getting 10- to 20-foot flames.”

The fire threatened several houses and damaged fences in the area. It burned mostly in grass and sagebrush but did hit a creek bottom with willows as well.

The fire triggered evacuations north of Custer Avenue, south of Lincoln Road and west of Green Meadow Drive.

