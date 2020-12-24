Biggest stories of 2020: Dozens evacuated as wildfires burned near Helena-area homes

This year's local fire season kicked off with a large plume billowing behind the Montana State Capitol and ended with a fast-moving grass fire shrouding Helena in smoke.
On June 13, high winds caused a powerline to spark a fire in the Lump Gulch area near Clancy.
Hoyt Richards of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said the fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. and had burned about 10 acres by the time officials arrived, but "that fire quickly evolved into a larger incident."
About 20 homes are being evacuated as a wildfire burns in Jefferson County south of Helena.
Over the course of the afternoon the fire quickly grew to 1,500 acres and forced the evacuation of 20 homes in the area. Roughly 150 personnel battled the wildland blaze.
Then, as quickly as it started, the fire fizzled out thanks to two days of constant rain.
Officials reported two outbuildings were burned in the fire, but there were no other reports of structures lost.
Fast forward to Sept. 2, when the Birdseye fire sparked near where Birdseye Road crosses the railroad tracks north of Fort Harrison at about 4 p.m. The blaze quickly grew under red flag conditions including high winds and low relative humidity, sending a large column of smoke over Helena.
Firefighters respond to a wildfire off of Birdseye Road on Wednesday.
“It was extreme fire behavior,” said Chris Spliethof, incident commander with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. “In some areas we were getting 10- to 20-foot flames.”
The fire threatened several houses and damaged fences in the area. It burned mostly in grass and sagebrush but did hit a creek bottom with willows as well.
The fire triggered evacuations north of Custer Avenue, south of Lincoln Road and west of Green Meadow Drive.
Driven by high winds, the Birdseye fire burned about 800 acres of grasslands in about an hour and a half and triggered evacuations for a portion of the West Helena Valley.
Among those evacuated were Aaron and Ann Millis. Their house was surrounded by fire that burned up to the foundation but survived, they believe, because part of the home is covered in steel siding and the rest is covered in concrete siding.
“We thought the house was gone,” Ann Millis said. “We honestly cannot believe it is still standing.”
A fast-moving wildfire burned about 800 acres northwest of Helena Wednesday afternoon and caused the evacuation of part of the West Helena Valley.
Lewis and Clark County authorities say they were unable to determine the cause of the Birdseye fire.
Helena was also affected by other wildfires burning all across the west as air quality plummeted in late August and September.
