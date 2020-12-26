Biggest stories of 2020: Controversial Helena Valley zoning rules approved

Despite strong opposition from some landowners and other interested parties, the Lewis and Clark County Commission implemented long-contemplated zoning regulations in the Helena Valley this year.
Commission Chairwoman Susan Good Geise had vowed to complete the zoning project before the end of her tenure early next year, and the contentious county-initiated zoning regulations received initial approval Oct. 6. After a 30-day protest period that saw the submission of three letters written by residents unhappy with the proposal, the regulations passed on a 3-0 vote in November.
The commission also created a "zoning advisory panel" to recommend possible changes to some of the more controversial components of the newly minted regulations, such as a 10-acre lot size minimum. The county agreed to delay implementation of that particular provision until June 2022 to allow the panel time to consider alternatives.
"This has been an exhaustive process, a process that we took very seriously," County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said just prior to the vote during the Nov. 19 meeting, citing extensive public comment and community input. "I think we've presented something that is responsible and responsive to our growth policy."
That November meeting was the culmination of years of work and followed multiple public hearings, during which county residents were vocal about their disapproval of the plan.
County officials noted that a lack of zoning allowed Valley Sand & Gravel to propose a 61.5-acre gravel pit nestled between about 600 Helena Valley homes earlier this year. However, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality eventually issued a deficiency determination after finding that the application for the McHugh 2 site failed to clearly show how the project would adequately protect the local groundwater and surface water resources and make adequate provisions for noise and visual impacts on nearby residential areas.
DEQ laid out three possible options for Valley Sand & Gravel to address the deficiencies. If the company submits revised application materials that resolve all deficiencies, a permit will be issued. If it submits a revised application that doesn't meet all deficiencies, another deficiency notice will be issued.
Additionally, the company has the option to not submit any revised materials and after one year, the application will be abandoned and void.