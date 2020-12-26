Biggest stories of 2020: Controversial Helena Valley zoning rules approved

Despite strong opposition from some landowners and other interested parties, the Lewis and Clark County Commission implemented long-contemplated zoning regulations in the Helena Valley this year.

Editor's note This story is part of a 10-part series on the biggest local stories of 2020.

Commission Chairwoman Susan Good Geise had vowed to complete the zoning project before the end of her tenure early next year, and the contentious county-initiated zoning regulations received initial approval Oct. 6. After a 30-day protest period that saw the submission of three letters written by residents unhappy with the proposal, the regulations passed on a 3-0 vote in November.

The commission also created a "zoning advisory panel" to recommend possible changes to some of the more controversial components of the newly minted regulations, such as a 10-acre lot size minimum. The county agreed to delay implementation of that particular provision until June 2022 to allow the panel time to consider alternatives.

