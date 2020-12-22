Biggest stories of 2020: Contentious Helena trailhead project leads to public outreach overhaul

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The couple asserted in court documents that "vibrations, noise, smells and all else that comes with land construction a few feet from our family house is like torture," and that the work "feels like a constant earthquake or that we are in a war zone."

District Court Judge Kathy Seeley later ruled in favor of the city, stating "There is also little indication that the parking lot, when completed, will constitute a nuisance to Plaintiffs."

In June, the Helena City Commission adopted a public involvement chapter of the city’s open lands management plan that deals specifically with the department’s public outreach for recreation projects including trails and trailheads in the South Hills.

The new public process outlined timelines, outreach and vetting methods as well as how projects will be designated as either major or minor. The process calls for the city to work closely with the Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee and opens avenues for public commenting, including fall listening sessions for major projects, an annual open house for major projects and a final commission adoption of major projects in December.