Biggest stories of 2020: Contentious Helena trailhead project leads to public outreach overhaul

A contentious trailhead construction project in 2020 led to an overhaul of the Helena Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands' public input processes.
In recent years, the city of Helena has been criticized by some residents for pushing forward projects without what they believed to be adequate public involvement. Controversy over the roughly $300,000 Beattie Street Trailhead project that was completed in August, among other projects, drew criticism that was directed at city staff and bubbled into city commission meetings.
The Beattie Street Trailhead was closed for about five months for construction of a new parking area and street improvements, among other upgrades.
It is the second most used trailhead in the city's open lands system, and the city commission approved the overhaul of the trailhead and the portion of Beattie Street leading to the trail as part of a fiscal year 2020 budget amendment in March.
The amendment drew the ire of a vocal minority of residents in the area, who raised concerns about everything from construction noise to the cost of the project. One couple whose house borders the new 20-stall parking lot held up the project in litigation for about a month.
The couple asserted in court documents that "vibrations, noise, smells and all else that comes with land construction a few feet from our family house is like torture," and that the work "feels like a constant earthquake or that we are in a war zone."
District Court Judge Kathy Seeley later ruled in favor of the city, stating "There is also little indication that the parking lot, when completed, will constitute a nuisance to Plaintiffs."
In June, the Helena City Commission adopted a public involvement chapter of the city’s open lands management plan that deals specifically with the department’s public outreach for recreation projects including trails and trailheads in the South Hills.
The new public process outlined timelines, outreach and vetting methods as well as how projects will be designated as either major or minor. The process calls for the city to work closely with the Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee and opens avenues for public commenting, including fall listening sessions for major projects, an annual open house for major projects and a final commission adoption of major projects in December.
Along with city-driven projects, the public or groups may bring forward projects during the listening sessions that officials would like to see. The projects covered by the new plan are specific to recreation, and other land management decisions such as fuels reduction work do not fall under it.
City Commissioner Andres Haladay praised the department's efforts when the new public input process was adopted.
“To say a couple of projects were ‘controversial’ might be underselling the acrimony of a couple of years ago,” he said. “It was bad enough the commission had to shut down projects with regards to this. It’s nice tonight to be having a discussion in what we’ve reached, how we’re going to try to move forward with these projects and have people in general agreement with how we’re moving forward.”