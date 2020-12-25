Biggest stories of 2020: A year of projects for crooks, books and historic looks

Now all they need is the "all-clear" from the pandemic to allow patrons to come inside.

The building has been closed due to COVID-19 concerns, but people can still pick up books, director John Finn said.

“I can’t wait for people to come in and see the building because it is a brand new building,” he said, noting more outside light coming in due to giant windows. He said the meeting rooms were enlarged and the technology will be the best in town.

The state made history as ground was broken and “blessed” in September for the Montana Heritage Center, an expansion of the Montana Historical Society.

Construction of the $52.4 million museum expansion, expected to be completed in 2024, will be done in three phases. The first is parking. Phases two and three include new construction and a renovation of the existing space, respectively. In order to accommodate the expansion, the city OK’d permanently closing a portion of Sixth Avenue between Roberts and Sanders streets.

The Historical Society will remain open during construction.