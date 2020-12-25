Biggest stories of 2020: A year of projects for crooks, books and historic looks

This year brought some big construction projects throughout the Helena area, including an airport terminal expansion, a new chapter for the library, a new school in East Helena, an addition to the county jail and a bright future for the historical society.
In 2020, the Helena Regional Airport completed a $12.1 million project that began in 2018. The larger Transportation Security Administration area has two lanes that can be expanded to four.
The number of seats in the terminal grew from 177 to 500.
The new $880,000 jet bridges can hook up to most types of aircraft. One of the original two jet bridges was replaced, and two jet bridges were added, increasing the number of flights the airport can board at one time from three to six.
The new, larger bathrooms in the terminal can be partitioned in half to allow staff to clean one side while the other is still in use.
About $7.3 million of the funding came from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program. The FAA charges a tax on airline ticket, aviation fuel or air cargo purchases, which is funneled back to airports for infrastructure projects.
The Helena airport took out a $4.8 million loan from Valley Bank to cover the rest of the cost.
The year also brought some arresting developments to the county jail.
With a budget of $8.3 million, the new Lewis and Clark County Law Enforcement Center was expanded and can house 156 inmates at peak capacity.
Lewis and Clark County voters approved a $6.5 million bond to convert the entire building into an expanded jail. The other $1.8 million was taken from capital savings and the bond premium. The detention center was built in the mid-1980s to hold 58 inmates, a number that increased over time to more than 100.
The new Law and Justice Center is now in the old Blue Cross Blue Shield headquarters building, 406 Fuller Ave. The $1.95 million purchase took place in late 2018 and early 2019. The 65-000-square-foot facility houses the Helena Police Department and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office. It has 136 parking spaces.
And moving from crooks to books, the Lewis and Clark Library underwent nearly $6 million in renovations, which involved some temporary housing for the library during construction.
Meeting rooms were improved and enlarged, bathrooms were relocated and children’s and teen spaces were moved and made bigger.
Collections were redistributed; four study rooms were created; and the circulation and information areas were blended into one service desk. With the addition of windows, the new design is to bring the outdoors into the library.
Now all they need is the "all-clear" from the pandemic to allow patrons to come inside.
The building has been closed due to COVID-19 concerns, but people can still pick up books, director John Finn said.
“I can’t wait for people to come in and see the building because it is a brand new building,” he said, noting more outside light coming in due to giant windows. He said the meeting rooms were enlarged and the technology will be the best in town.
The state made history as ground was broken and “blessed” in September for the Montana Heritage Center, an expansion of the Montana Historical Society.
Construction of the $52.4 million museum expansion, expected to be completed in 2024, will be done in three phases. The first is parking. Phases two and three include new construction and a renovation of the existing space, respectively. In order to accommodate the expansion, the city OK’d permanently closing a portion of Sixth Avenue between Roberts and Sanders streets.
The Historical Society will remain open during construction.
East Helena High School opened in August with about 275 students. The district passed a $29.5 million bond issue in 2018. The school had about 139 freshmen and 136 sophomores enrolled for the fall 2020 semester, and one additional grade level will be added each year.
Once all four grades are present in the school during the fall of 2022, there will be between 35 and 45 full-time teachers.
The school can accommodate about 600 students. A new addition to the school, which will begin construction next March, will raise this total by 150 students.
Nolan Lister and Tyler Manning of the Independent Record contributed to this story.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.