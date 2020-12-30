Biggest stories of 2020: A historic election in more ways than one

Montana’s 2020 general election season made history in a variety of ways.

Editor's note This story is part of a 10-part series on the biggest local stories of 2020.

It was the first time all Montana counties were able to hold a general election mainly by mail. All but 10 counties opted to do so because of the coronavirus pandemic, which also prevented many of the candidates from campaigning face to face this year.

It garnered more voters than any other Montana election, with 612,075 of the state’s 752,538 registered voters (81%) casting a ballot this year.

It included the most expensive U.S. Senate race in state history, as spending by candidates and outside groups surpassed $160 million.

And it brought a sweeping victory for Montana Republicans, who won every federal and statewide race on the ballot and increased their majorities in both houses of the Montana Legislature.