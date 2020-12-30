Biggest stories of 2020: A historic election in more ways than one

Montana’s 2020 general election season made history in a variety of ways.
It was the first time all Montana counties were able to hold a general election mainly by mail. All but 10 counties opted to do so because of the coronavirus pandemic, which also prevented many of the candidates from campaigning face to face this year.
It garnered more voters than any other Montana election, with 612,075 of the state’s 752,538 registered voters (81%) casting a ballot this year.
It included the most expensive U.S. Senate race in state history, as spending by candidates and outside groups surpassed $160 million.
And it brought a sweeping victory for Montana Republicans, who won every federal and statewide race on the ballot and increased their majorities in both houses of the Montana Legislature.
As a result, Greg Gianforte is set to become the first Republican to occupy the governor’s office in 16 years. The U.S. Senate, U.S. House, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, and superintendent of public instruction positions will all remain in GOP hands.
Some see the results as a mandate to advance the Republican agenda during the legislative session that starts next week. This will be much easier to accomplish without the threat of a veto by a Democratic governor.
“A lot of people came out and supported the president and all of our great statewide candidates, but they’re concerned about their freedoms and liberties getting infringed upon,” former Speaker of the state House Greg Hertz, a Republican from Polson, told a reporter. “They’re supporting the Republican message of limited government and protecting their individual rights and freedoms, and that’s what we’ll continue to strive for in the Legislature.”
