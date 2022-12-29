Biggest local stories of 2022: Two lives lost in Helena-area homicides this year

The Helena area does not have a lot of homicides on a yearly basis.
But as they say, one is one too many.
In 2022, the public helped authorities make arrests in a mysterious death that took place in Lewis and Clark County west of town, and six months later an especially tragic killing occurred in Helena involving an 8-year-old girl caught in the middle of a domestic dispute.
Brandon Michael Beckman and
Robert John Harvel
A traveler going down Rimini Road in January saw a body that was frozen and had a gunshot wound to the head.
The deceased was identified as 39-year-old Michael Anthony Biggs.
Brandon Michael Beckman, 36, and Robert John Harvel, 32, were both charged with felony deliberate homicide in connection with the man’s death. Beckman’s jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 9, and Harvel’s trial is slated for Feb. 27.
People are also reading…
It was a call from a passing motorist that was credited for helping to lead to their arrest.
Court documents say someone called law enforcement shortly after authorities said a body had been found. The caller reported helping two males in a blue sedan who were stuck in the snow the day before near the area where the body was found.
The caller said the two people in the car were acting nervous and provided descriptions that matched Beckman and Harvel, according to court documents.
People who knew Biggs told officers he had received and cashed a check for a “large amount of money” recently. Security footage from Jan. 12 shows the victim with Beckman at a casino in East Helena, and the victim could be seen handing money to Beckman to gamble with, court documents stated.
Harvel told detectives that Beckman had told him to drive the three to Rimini Road so they could pick up some methamphetamine, authorities said. Harvel said Biggs was in the front passenger seat and Beckman was behind him at the time. When they turned into a parking area, Harvel said, Beckman asked Biggs to switch seats with him and then shot Biggs in the back of the head after they got out of the vehicle, according to court documents.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said the investigation would not have gone as smoothly and quickly without help from the public.
“The community has come forward and helped us substantially,” Dutton said.
It was the only homicide handled by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office this year.
Sgt. Bill Pandis with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division said they investigate about one deliberate homicide per year, but they investigate multiple other incidents including accidental deaths, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), child abuse or neglect, suicides, elder abuse and other types of incidents that have the possibility of evolving into homicide investigations after looking into things further. He said they also devote time to looking into cold cases.
Tony Louis Valez
On July 10, Helena police were called to a home in the 800 block of Orange Street.
Tony Louis Valez, 65, was arrested in connection with the death of his 8-year-old daughter, Arianna Frankie Louise Valez.
He told authorities he shot the girl’s mother until she fell to the ground and then began shooting at a man, who was not hit. The woman was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive, police said.
Authorities said Arianna Valez was shot while she and another child were sitting nearby, and two more children were in the basement of the home at the time.
Valez told authorities he thought the man and the woman were going to remove him from his home, and he snapped and began shooting at them.
He was charged with one count of deliberate homicide, two counts of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of criminal endangerment, all felonies. His bond was set at $1 million.
Valez is scheduled for trial Jan. 9.
Helena Police Sgt. Danny David said this was the city’s lone homicide in 2022.
He said Helena had two attempted homicides. One was Aug. 18, in which Jory Songer was arrested, and the other was Oct. 2, in which Cheyenne Peterson was arrested.
Songer was was charged with two felony counts of attempted deliberate homicide and two felony counts of assault with a weapon after allegedly shooting and injuring two men on Aug. 18. His jury trial is set for March 13.
Peterson was arrested after officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Edwards Street for a report of a disturbance and found a male with serious bodily injuries and a female covered in blood with no visible injuries. Her jury trial is March 27.
David said these numbers are on par with previous years for Helena.
Lt. Jayson Zander said Helena has had a total of three homicides in the past five years. He said there was a homicide/suicide on Hauser Street in 2018. In 2021, there was a vehicular homicide where a Carroll College student was ejected from a vehicle driven by a fellow student.
IR reporter Phil Drake's most memorable stories from 2022
These lists are always tough on me, mostly because I can’t usually remember what I had for breakfast, much less what I wrote about this year.
But here are the stories that meant a lot to me personally, though few of these gained much traction with readers:
Topping my list is my February interview with Mariia Dzholos, a young Ukrainian woman who had ties to a Helena family and spent time here. She was still in the United States when the Russians invaded Ukraine and feared for her family’s safety. She ended the interview thanking me on behalf of all of the people in Ukraine for bringing their story to the world. I briefly sat in silence (rare for me) after the interview, wiping puddles of tears from my eyes.
I was saddened to report the death of Eric Feaver, the union/education/civic firebrand who made such a difference in Montana. He had so much energy. Montana politics still hasn’t been the same since his passing in June.
I was recovering from hip replacement surgery when the flood roared down Last Chance Gulch on July 3. I saw Tweets about the cascade of water and was unable to get in touch with my colleagues about coverage. I hobbled to a chair, plopped myself in it and banged out a story. It wasn’t Shakespeare, but I laughed as I kept picturing myself as a chubby one-eyed ship captain (sans parrot) tied to the mast as he steered through the storm.
The trial of East Helena residents Joshua and Jared Hughes kept me intrigued. They pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington, D.C. I wish people could have heard how respectful and professional Judge Timothy Kelly has been to both men and their attorneys during the process. To me, that has been the biggest surprise.
The Montana Heritage Center was a story this history buff enjoyed reporting. I watched the cost balloon due to supply and labor shortages and feared it would be whittled down. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation stepped up with a jaw-dropping $25 million donation. I attended the topping out ceremony and kinda wished I would have signed one of the beams. But it struck me as inappropriate for me to do so.
And I'd like to give a shoutout to the June commissioning of the USS Montana in Norfolk, Virginia, making the $2.6 billion Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine the first Navy ship named after the Treasure State in more than 100 years. I covered it online from my Helena home.