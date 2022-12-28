Biggest local stories of 2022: Mount Helena wildfire burned 18 acres in August

Editor's note This story is part of a 10-part series on the biggest local stories of 2022.

It was a Sunday in August with few clouds in sight when people started to notice smoke rising over a Westside Helena neighborhood around noon.

Over the next four hours, the Aug. 28 wildfire on Mount Helena ended up burning a total of 18 acres. Firefighters then transitioned to mopping up and watching the site throughout the night. No evacuation notices were issued.

The initial access point for firefighters was near Henderson Street and LeGrande Cannon Boulevard. The fire was managed through the Helena Fire Department and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC). Other agencies that helped with the fire were Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, West Valley Fire, East Valley Fire, Montana City Fire, Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management and the Helena Police Department.

Officially, the cause of the fire was listed as "undetermined." However, officials said they believe it was human-caused.

Firefighting efforts were hindered by an unauthorized drone that was flying in the area. Law enforcement located the drone operator and took the drone into police custody.

DNRC forwarded the case to the Helena City Attorney's Office, which stated that the drone operator is not facing any charges or fines. City officials said the person flying the drone was a tourist from outside the United States and was probably unaware of drone restrictions.

Fire retardant was dropped from a tanker jet to coat the vegetation in hopes of slowing the fire. Also at the scene were hand crews, water trucks and helicopters. Spring Meadow Lake was closed as aerial crews scooped water from it to drop on the fire.

Forestry division program manager with the DNRC John Huston highlighted the preventative work that was done prior to the wildfire.

“The city had done some great work (on Mount Helena) to begin with, so the fire didn’t do a ton of damage itself,” said Huston. “There was some damage, but it could have been a lot worse had the city not done some thinning projects up there. It really made that severity of the fire damage a lot less than it could have been.”

Around Helena, prescribed brush burning has been happening throughout November and December. This is in conjunction with fire prevention measures taken this summer and fall, with crews thinning trees and removing branches. This will continue as a multi-month project on both Mount Helena and Mount Ascension.

“Wildfire mitigation is a yearlong effort even though it kind of appears to be a seasonal situation,” said Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell. “We really appreciate the effort those agencies are putting in and making us better positioned to battle those fires in the summertime.”

Trails on Mount Helena were closed during the fire and reopened about three days later. The fire impacted about a quarter-mile of the 20 miles of trails on Mount Helena, said Brad Lansather, open lands manager.

“Within the next year from now, it should be looking pretty good,” said Huston. “There will be some scared trees and some dead trees up there, but the grass is coming in.”