Biggest local stories of 2022: Montana embraces recreational marijuana sales

IR editor Jesse Chaney's most memorable stories from 2022

Although I enjoyed my time as a beat reporter, one of the best parts about being an editor is having the flexibility to write about whatever I find interesting. Here are a few of my most memorable stories from 2022.

After getting word that Helena-based nonprofit Hands On Global planned to bring about 15 Afghan refugees to Helena early in the year, the Independent Record launched a three-part series examining the experience these refugees would face as they arrive, settle and move forward as long-term members of our community. Through my reporting on this series, I was able to meet many of the caring people in our community who did not hesitate to give their time, money and resources to these families starting a new life in Helena.

In the spring, I began hearing rumblings about big salary increases given to administrative employees of Helena Public Schools. Information requested from the school district confirmed that many of these employees were making far more than their peers in similarly sized school districts around the state, even as the local school district was projecting a budget shortfall in the millions. The school district later approved a new pay scale intended to bring administrative salaries in line with what other AA districts are offering.

While it may not have been the most important thing happening in our area at the time, Helena got a special visit from Hollywood A-list actor Mark Wahlberg earlier this year as he was promoting his movie “Father Stu.” My one-on-one interview with Wahlberg is not one I will soon forget, and it was great to see Helena’s own Rev. Stuart Long getting some attention in Hollywood even the film took some “creative liberties” with his story.

I also enjoyed spending some time with European actors Nick Wilder and Christine Mayn, who recently listed their luxury estate overlooking Hauser Reservoir for $4.85 million. Although they have decided it’s time to downsize from the 40-acre property, the local power couple emphasized that Helena is their home and they plan to remain in the area after the property is sold.

In August, I had the opportunity to report from a downtown Helena building where I once spent most of my waking hours. Mount Ascension Brewing Co. and several other local businesses are now up and running in the former Independent Record building, where I worked from 2014 until we moved into our new office in 2016.

None of these stories would have been possible without our faithful readers and advertisers who continue to support local journalism, and I wish you all a happy and prosperous 2023.