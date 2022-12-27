Biggest local stories of 2022: Lewis and Clark County votes in eastern congressional district

Editor's note This story is part of a 10-part series on the biggest local stories of 2022.

After the 2020 census gave Montana a second congressional district for the first time in nearly three decades, Lewis and Clark County voters cast their ballots in the newly formed eastern district for the first time this year.

Lewis and Clark County, which is closer to Missoula than Billings, is among the 41 of Montana's 56 counties included in the eastern district.

Montana had two congressional seats from 1913-1993. The second seat was eliminated in 1993 due to census numbers, but the state regained it after the release of 2020 census results. It was one of seven new U.S. House districts created due to apportionment after the 2020 census.

Montana has used a commission to draw congressional and state legislative districts since 1973. The five-member panel was assigned the task under the Montana Constitution to draft the new district.

The Districting and Apportionment Commission meets every 10 years and is made up of two Democrats, two Republicans and an independent chair who is selected by the state Supreme Court if the other four members are unable to name someone.

Using population data from the most recent U.S. census, the commission must draw districts with about the same number of people in them.

The new map for Montana was approved Nov. 12, 2021, by a 3-2 vote and submitted to the secretary of state's office. Chair Maylinn Smith sided with the commission’s two Republican members on the map.

The western district is the 1st District and the eastern district is the 2nd District.

Many Helena-area elected officials expressed disappointment that Lewis and Clark County was in the eastern district while others said they thought the decision did a good job of dividing the state's population equally. And many seemed happy the county would remain intact in one district.

Putting the county in the western district was reportedly favored by Democrats, who said it would bring more competitive elections as Republican numbers grow in the state.

But in the end, most agreed it was good that Helena remained with the rest of Lewis and Clark County as there was some debate about putting the Queen City in the western district and the rest of Lewis and Clark County in the eastern district.

The political website FiveThirtyEight.com described both seats as leaning Republican.

Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, who until November had been Montana’s lone representative in the House, won the 2nd District easily over Democrat Penny Ronning, independent Gary Buchanan and Libertarian Sam Rankin.

Rosendale got 57% of the vote, Buchanan finished second with 22% and Ronning garnered 20%. Rankin received 1%, according to the Montana secretary of state's website.

Republican Ryan Zinke won the 1st District seat over Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb on Nov. 8. Zinke got 50% of the vote, Tranel got 46% and Lamb got 4%.