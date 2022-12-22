Biggest local stories of 2022: Lewis and Clark County elects two new officials

Editor's note This story is part of a 10-part series on the biggest local stories of 2022.

Lewis and Clark County voters elected two new county officials and four incumbents on a snowy Election Day that brought more than 64% of registered voters to the polls Nov. 8.

County residents will say goodbye to county commission Chairman Jim McCormick, who did not seek reelection in November.

McCormick was first elected to the commission in 2016. He cited health reasons for his decision.

“It won’t be easy to leave the position and the wonderful professionals with whom I have been privileged to know and work with since 2017,” he said in a letter to the Independent Record. “It is because of them that we have made great strides on several difficult issues within the County. Many of which I am proud to have influenced throughout my time on the Commission. You trusted me and I have taken that trust personally. Therefore, I will continue to serve you to the best of my ability until the end of my term.”

Candace Payne defeated Curt Dallas in the election for the position with 54% of the vote.

Payne was a partner at a local law firm for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2018. Payne, who put herself through law school in Missoula, worked as a lobbyist in the Montana Legislature beginning in 1993, representing various groups from the Montana Stockgrowers Association to the Montana Alliance of YMCAs.

She previously told the Independent Record "I think there's kooks on both sides, but there is a core of good people who are trying to do the right thing, and I want to be a part of that core."

"I'm not willing to follow a party line because I think for myself," she said.

The county will also bid farewell to its county attorney of 22 years, Leo Gallagher, at year's end.

Gallagher told a local civics group during a recent meeting that his office had 667 felony prosecutions in the county last year and more than 4,000 misdemeanor citations on top of $8 million in claims against the county currently being litigated.

Taking the reins of that operation in the coming year will be Kevin Downs, who narrowly edged out political opponent Dan Guzynski by less than 1,000 votes in November.

Downs has worked for the Montana Attorney General’s Office, the Montana Supreme Court, the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington state and New York, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in New York during his law career, and he spent the last two years as a deputy county attorney for the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton, a peace officer in the county for more than 37 years, was reelected for the fourth time.

Dutton outpaced opponent John "Doc" Holiday with 87% of the vote.

Amy Reeves was picked as Lewis and Clark County treasurer, clerk and recorder in November's election after being appointed to the post by the county commission in 2020. Reeves defeated Bettijo Starr with 77% of the vote.

Incumbent Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley defeated challenger Shawn White Wolf, securing 74% of the vote.

Incumbent Lewis and Clark County Superintendent of Schools Katrina Chaney ran unopposed and had 24,601 votes.