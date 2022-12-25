Biggest local stories of 2022: July flood roars down Last Chance Gulch

Editor's note This story is part of a 10-part series on the biggest local stories of 2022.

A flash flood hit Lewis and Clark County on July 3, pelting the ground with hail and sending a small river of rainwater rising to wheel wells and lapping at doors of businesses in the downtown Helena area.

Several businesses sustained damage along Last Chance Gulch and in the downtown area – including YWCA Helena and Lewis & Clark Library.

Matt Ludwig, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said at the time it appeared to be a super cell thunderstorm that crossed the Continental Divide.

Officials were aware of a chance of severe thunderstorms, but thought it would hit south of Helena.

It was captured online by resident Andy Shirtliff, who is now a city commissioner. He had seen the storm approaching and he and wife Laura had stopped downtown to eat after walking their dogs.

Jordan Conley, operations director for Downtown Helena Inc., was relatively new to the job, remember the flood as being “quite unexpected” and caused businesses in downtown Helena some grief during its busiest season.

She said Downtown Helena Inc. did what it could to support these businesses and started a GoFundMe page which eventually raised $5,000, which was used in recovery efforts.

“A lot of people had to do some cleanup efforts,” she said.

Conley believes most have recovered well.

Soon after the flood, the Helena Area Community Foundation listed damages to a number of nonprofits in town, including YWCA Helena, the First Presbyterian Church, ExplorationWorks, Grandstreet Theatre, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana, Family Outreach and The Myrna Loy.

Allegra Marketing Print Mail had 11,000 square feet of its basement that flooded. The Bagel Co. on Last Chance Gulch experienced damage to its floors.

Joe Schmechel, co-owner of the Gold Bar was not working that day and was on a backpacking trip when he started receiving messages on his phone.

“Hey man, is the bar OK?” one said.

"Why wouldn’t the bar be OK?" Schmechel thought.

“Do you need help?” another asked.

It was then that he realized something must have happened.

Shirtliff, who along with his wife was eating at the Old Salt Outpost inside the Gold Bar and Western Bar, had posted video of the flood with water lapping along the wall-length windows along the sidewalk.

Schmechel, who was swamped with texts about the disaster, said the bar has pretty much recovered from the flood, but there are still issues to iron out although they are not urgent.

“That month sucked,” he said, adding the whole floor of the Gold Bar side was flooded. He said water got into the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system and then into the basement.

It was considerable, but help was on the way.

“Our customers are amazing,” Schmechel said. “When the flood was happening they were all hands on deck.”

He said a lot of people called up to see if they could help clean, so much of the work was done in-house.

Schmechel said he has been told it was not the first time a flood had hit that area.

“You never know if these things are true, regulars tell us a lot of stories,” he said. “Someone said it happened once before but I have been unable to verify that.”

“Everything is definitely back to normal,” he said.

There is a stream that flows through the downtown, historian Ellen Baumler wrote in 2013 in her Montana Moments blog about Last Chance Stream. The flume runs parallel and roughly between Park Street and Last Chance Gulch and has been diverted underground.

"The stream is still there. When it rains, the stream swells. You can see it and hear it flowing beneath the grates in downtown city streets," she wrote.

"It turns out we are right over a creek," Conley said.

Shirtliff said he had parked his vehicle on top of a storm drain and could see the wall of rain coming down the street right at him and his wife.

He said while inside the restaurant he could see the flooding and began throwing towels by the door to soak up water and prevent leaking. He said the water rose to about 6 inches high along the outside window.

Shirtliff said he was trying to prevent the water from going into the heating system and began unplugging electrical items. He said he looked out to Last Chance Gulch and began recording the event with his camera.

“I just wanted to document it,” he said, adding the footage “took on a life of its own” and has been seen on such venues as Fox News.

Jenifer Gursky, executive director of the YWCA, lives close to work.

She said she was at home and got a call from a nearby resident who said they saw the water flow into the basement. The YWCA sits on a hill above the gulch, and Gursky said she believed a “little bit” of water may have leaked in.

“No, a lot,” the resident told her.

Gursky said the whole basement was flooded, causing $60,000 in damage. The water came from the runoff from the hill above it.

She said the YWCA has mostly recovered and the community and donors stepped up. Gursky said there is one room where the wood floor was completely damaged and warped.

Gursky said the event prompted the YWCA to form a panel to look at future flood mitigation. They will look at how to protect an asset that is now 100 years old.

“We have a committee looking at flood mitigation for a building built on a hill,” she said. “It sounds bananas, but I do not know what new normal will be.”

Shirtliff, who was at Old Salt, said the water had receded within 20 minutes. His vehicle had water in its mats and floodwater had gotten inside the door frame and could be heard sloshing around.

His insurer feared the water could cause electrical damage and said the car had been totaled.

“It was an interesting experience,” Shirtliff said of the flood. “I half expected to see fish floating by because it was like we were in an aquarium.”