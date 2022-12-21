Biggest local stories of 2022: Helena Public Schools scaling back administrator pay

Editor's note This story is part of a 10-part series on the biggest local stories of 2022.

After giving big pay raises to some school district administrators, Helena Public Schools is now scaling back administrative salaries to match what similarly sized districts in Montana are offering.

School district officials said the raises were implemented in June of 2021 to help attract and keep quality staff in administrative positions, which had not previously received a substantial pay increase in more than two decades.

Officials said the administrative pay scale approved at that time was intended to bring daily pay rates in line with the average for comparable positions within Montana’s AA school districts. While the daily pay rates were comparable, however, many Helena administrators are contracted to work more days than their counterparts in other districts.

As a result, some Helena administrators got annual salaries that were $25,000 to $70,000 higher than the yearly pay available to those with the same position in other AA districts around the state.

A new administrative pay scale approved by the board of trustees in June of this year aims to fix that.

Under Helena’s new pay scale, any newly hired administrative employees receive a salary that falls in the middle of the pay scale for other AA districts. Existing administrative employees who remain in their position from year to year will maintain their current higher daily pay rate until it comes in line with the pay rate for new hires, which will be evaluated every year and adjusted accordingly.

Although an attorney for Helena Public Schools said the daily pay rates of existing administrative employees cannot be decreased by law, the school district expects to save about $138,000 this school year by reducing the number of days certain administrators are contracted to work.

The administrative pay scale applies to the principals and assistant principals at all grade levels, as well as assistant superintendents and the directors of facilities, special education, curriculum, activities, finance, information technology and human resources. The superintendent’s salary is negotiated separately.