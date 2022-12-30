Biggest local stories of 2022: Afghan refugees find a safe haven in Helena

While some of the Afghan refugees who arrived in Helena this year ended up moving elsewhere, four of the families are putting down roots here.
“This does feel like our new home,” refugee Fardeel Ghaforzada told the Independent Record through a translator in August. “We had a good life in Afghanistan, but we were always under the threat of death. This has been a real relief to focus on our new lives.”
The refugees started coming to Montana in January via Missoula, where they were processed by the International Rescue Committee. They were then released to the care of Helena-based nonprofit Hands On Global and its newly formed Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team (HARRT).
Hands On Global Executive Director Valerie Hellermann said two of the families that came to Helena were reunited with family members in Texas and one refugee moved to Virginia to attain his medical license. She said the four families who remain in Helena have a collective total of 11 children, including three who were born as United States citizens this year.
With help from a local law firm working pro-bono, she said, those who are not U.S. citizens are working to secure their green cards.
The refugees were originally housed in seven downtown Helena apartments provided by two local landlords at no cost for the first three months. Hellermann said one person is still living in the apartments and the others have found somewhere else to live, though HARRT is continuing to help with some of the housing costs.
She said all of the men now have cars, driver’s licenses and jobs, but some could find only part-time work without benefits.
“They still need a little help, but they’re getting there,” she said. “ … I think that things will work out. It just takes a while.”
Hellermann said the language barrier has made it more difficult for the refugees to find good jobs, and HARTT is planning to open a space where they can take English classes. She said the organization also plans to host classes to teach the stay-at-home mothers how to make and sell crafts as an extra source of income, and “they won’t be able to speak any Afghan language for an hour.”
During a winter solstice celebration and concert in early December at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Afghan refugee Basir Rahmati told the crowd how warm and welcoming the Helena community has been to him and his family during their first year in town.
“Nice city. Nice people,” he said.
Financial donations to help the Afghan families can be sent to Hands on Global, 5210 Kerr Drive, Helena, MT 59602, Attn: Afghans.
IR editor Jesse Chaney's most memorable stories from 2022
Although I enjoyed my time as a beat reporter, one of the best parts about being an editor is having the flexibility to write about whatever I find interesting. Here are a few of my most memorable stories from 2022.
After getting word that Helena-based nonprofit Hands On Global planned to bring about 15 Afghan refugees to Helena early in the year, the Independent Record launched a three-part series examining the experience these refugees would face as they arrive, settle and move forward as long-term members of our community. Through my reporting on this series, I was able to meet many of the caring people in our community who did not hesitate to give their time, money and resources to these families starting a new life in Helena.
In the spring, I began hearing rumblings about big salary increases given to administrative employees of Helena Public Schools. Information requested from the school district confirmed that many of these employees were making far more than their peers in similarly sized school districts around the state, even as the local school district was projecting a budget shortfall in the millions. The school district later approved a new pay scale intended to bring administrative salaries in line with what other AA districts are offering.
While it may not have been the most important thing happening in our area at the time, Helena got a special visit from Hollywood A-list actor Mark Wahlberg earlier this year as he was promoting his movie “Father Stu.” My one-on-one interview with Wahlberg is not one I will soon forget, and it was great to see Helena’s own Rev. Stuart Long getting some attention in Hollywood even the film took some “creative liberties” with his story.
I also enjoyed spending some time with European actors Nick Wilder and Christine Mayn, who recently listed their luxury estate overlooking Hauser Reservoir for $4.85 million. Although they have decided it’s time to downsize from the 40-acre property, the local power couple emphasized that Helena is their home and they plan to remain in the area after the property is sold.
In August, I had the opportunity to report from a downtown Helena building where I once spent most of my waking hours. Mount Ascension Brewing Co. and several other local businesses are now up and running in the former Independent Record building, where I worked from 2014 until we moved into our new office in 2016.
None of these stories would have been possible without our faithful readers and advertisers who continue to support local journalism, and I wish you all a happy and prosperous 2023.