 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana
editor's pick top story

Biggest local stories of 2021: Helena area endures long and smoky fire season

  • 0
Deep Creek Canyon Fire

Firefighters work a fire line on the Deep Creek Canyon fire outside Townsend in June.

 Photo Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

After getting off to an early start, the 2021 wildfire season in the Helena area forced evacuations, consumed homes and even led to the crash of a firefighting helicopter.

Helena’s first wildfire of the year came as early as April 4, when several homes near Birdseye Road were briefly evacuated amid a blaze caused by an escaped controlled burn that ended up charring an estimated 7-10 acres.

The Deep Creek Canyon fire, which officials believe was caused by a downed power line June 13 about 18 miles east of Townsend, ripped through more than 4,600 acres and charred three homes and several outbuildings in its path. The fire forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation temporarily grounded all of its firefighting aircraft after a Bell UH-1H (Huey) Type 2 helicopter responding to the fire crash-landed due to high winds, tipped onto its side and caught on fire. All five crew members aboard the aircraft survived.

People are also reading…

On Tuesday, June 15th, Trooper Amanda Villa was in Broadwater County to conduct a roadblock for a nearby fire when she witnessed a Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter crash near Highway 12 east of Townsend. Trooper Villa and a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy immediately responded to render aid to the five passengers on board. A passenger who had managed to escape informed Villa that four more people remained in the wreckage. Trooper Villa and the deputy rushed to the scene and helped the remaining four passengers to safety. The DNRC personnel were released from the hospital that day after being assessed and cleared by medical professionals. The DNRC helicopter crew provided the following statement: “The Last Chance Helitack crew would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa for coming to our aid during the helicopter accident last week. Not many people would run towards a fire to ensure other people’s safety, but Trooper Villa didn’t hesitate when she saw that members of our crew were still inside and potentially in danger. We feel safer knowing that there are people like Amanda Villa out there ready and willing to help people at a moment’s notice. Thank you, Trooper Villa.”

On July 10, a vehicle pulling a trailer on state Highway 287 a couple of miles north of Interstate 15 between Craig and Wolf Creek sparked the Rock Creek fire that burned about 3,500 acres, temporarily closing a portion of the interstate and forcing eight residences to evacuate.

Rock Creek Fire

The Rock Creek fire burned about 3,500 acres near Craig, officials said. 

The lightning-caused Woods Creek fire in the Big Belt Mountains 16 miles northeast of Townsend also started July 10. This fire forced additional evacuations and burned more than 55,000 acres.

On July 16, the Park Lake Picnic Area and Campground temporarily closed to the public due to the Park Lake fire that burned about 3 acres nearby.

More homes were evacuated amid the Harris Mountain fire about 10 miles southeast of Cascade, which was caused by lightning July 23 and burned more than 31,000 acres. Officials temporarily closed the north end of Holter Reservoir to make room for the scooper planes dropping water on the fire.

The lightning-caused Haystack fire, which started July 31 near Boulder, ended up burning more than 24,000 acres and shrouded the small mountain community in smoke.

South Hills Fire

Multiple agencies responded to a wildfire in the Nob Hill area of Helena's South Hills.

About 20 homes were briefly evacuated on Sept. 11 amid a 10- to 12-acre wildfire caused by fireworks in the Nob Hill area of Helena’s South Hills. The fire charred park land within the city of Helena and caused minor damage to a county radio building.

Across the state, more than 2,500 wildfires burned nearly 1 million acres in 2021, with devastating blazes being reported as late as December in Great Falls and Denton.

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennessee dad gets hilariously stuck in tiny amusement park ride

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News