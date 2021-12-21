Biggest local stories of 2021: Helena area endures long and smoky fire season

After getting off to an early start, the 2021 wildfire season in the Helena area forced evacuations, consumed homes and even led to the crash of a firefighting helicopter.

Helena’s first wildfire of the year came as early as April 4, when several homes near Birdseye Road were briefly evacuated amid a blaze caused by an escaped controlled burn that ended up charring an estimated 7-10 acres.

The Deep Creek Canyon fire, which officials believe was caused by a downed power line June 13 about 18 miles east of Townsend, ripped through more than 4,600 acres and charred three homes and several outbuildings in its path. The fire forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation temporarily grounded all of its firefighting aircraft after a Bell UH-1H (Huey) Type 2 helicopter responding to the fire crash-landed due to high winds, tipped onto its side and caught on fire. All five crew members aboard the aircraft survived.

On July 10, a vehicle pulling a trailer on state Highway 287 a couple of miles north of Interstate 15 between Craig and Wolf Creek sparked the Rock Creek fire that burned about 3,500 acres, temporarily closing a portion of the interstate and forcing eight residences to evacuate.

The lightning-caused Woods Creek fire in the Big Belt Mountains 16 miles northeast of Townsend also started July 10. This fire forced additional evacuations and burned more than 55,000 acres.

On July 16, the Park Lake Picnic Area and Campground temporarily closed to the public due to the Park Lake fire that burned about 3 acres nearby.

More homes were evacuated amid the Harris Mountain fire about 10 miles southeast of Cascade, which was caused by lightning July 23 and burned more than 31,000 acres. Officials temporarily closed the north end of Holter Reservoir to make room for the scooper planes dropping water on the fire.

The lightning-caused Haystack fire, which started July 31 near Boulder, ended up burning more than 24,000 acres and shrouded the small mountain community in smoke.

About 20 homes were briefly evacuated on Sept. 11 amid a 10- to 12-acre wildfire caused by fireworks in the Nob Hill area of Helena’s South Hills. The fire charred park land within the city of Helena and caused minor damage to a county radio building.

Across the state, more than 2,500 wildfires burned nearly 1 million acres in 2021, with devastating blazes being reported as late as December in Great Falls and Denton.

Editor's note This story is part of a 10-part series on the biggest local stories of 2021.

