editor's pick top story

Biggest local stories of 2021: Helena and East Helena elect city leaders

Photo: Counting ballots

Amy Reeves, Lewis and Clark County Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder, runs voted ballots through a tabulator machine for the Helena and East Helena municipal elections on election night at the City-County Building.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Nearly half of all registered voters in Helena cast ballots in the city's 2021 elections.

Wilmot Collins

WILMOT COLLINS

An overwhelming majority of voters reelected Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins to a second term. Collins defeated challenger Sonda Gaub, a former school teacher, by nearly 4,000 votes.

"I'd like to thank the people of Helena for trusting me with their city for another four years," Collins said.

With Helena City Commissioners Andres Haladay and Heather O'Loughlin deciding not to run for reelection, newcomers Eric Feaver and Melinda Reed were elected to fill the vacated seats.

Eric Feaver

Eric Feaver

Feaver, a former Montana Federation of Public Employees president, secured about 31% of the vote.

When asked what he felt might have set his campaign apart from his competitors', Feaver said his prolific door knocking over the final months of the campaign helped him "learn a lot about Helena and gave me a great deal of insight ..."

Melinda Reed

Melinda Reed

Reed recently served as the interim city manager following the parting of ways with former City Manager Anna Cortez. She received about 29% of the vote.

"It was a really great campaign, and I'm proud of what we've done and the support we received," she said. "I think we all approached this race with a sense of civic duty. ... I feel we all ran a congenial race, something Helena deserved."

Kelly Harris

Harris

Kelly Harris defeated incumbent James Schell in East Helena's mayoral race.

Harris, an East Helena city councilman, was running against Schell, who was seeking a third term as mayor, and resident Lori Erickson.

Harris secured about 51% of the vote compared to Schell's about 40% and Erickson's about 9%.

"I think the city was ready for a change and I think that is what the votes are saying," Harris told the Independent Record on election night.

