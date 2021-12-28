Biggest local stories of 2021: Former East Helena police chief pleads guilty to child porn charge

The East Helena Police Department imploded in 2021, culminating in former Police Chief William Daly Harrington admitting to distributing child pornography via social media in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Dec. 7.

Harrington pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. The government will seek the dismissal of two additional counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography if the court accepts the terms of a plea agreement in the case.

Harrington faces a mandatory minimum of five to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to a lifetime of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided and set sentencing for April 13, 2022. Morris will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The government alleged in court documents that in September 2020, a Lewis and Clark County sheriff’s deputy, who is a member of the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, investigated a tip that Facebook Messenger had reported one of its accounts distributed child pornography to another account. The investigation determined that the Facebook Messenger account distributing child pornography belonged to Harrington.

Account records showed that on Dec. 17, 2019, Harrington sent 11 images using Messenger to another account. Some of the images depicted child pornography.

On Jan. 27, 2021, a search warrant was served on Harrington’s residence in Lewis and Clark County. Law enforcement seized Harrington’s cellphone, which was found to contain images and videos of child pornography. Harrington admitted that he owned and used the Facebook Messenger account that distributed child pornography.

Harrington resigned from his position March 5 following separate allegations of sexual assault, which the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation later determined were unfounded.

Harrington had been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 3.

A report filed by a Great Falls attorney tasked with investigating workplace culture within the East Helena Police Department detailed an environment of isolation, stress, burnout and inappropriate surveillance of employees.

City payroll records indicate that in 2020, Harrington reported working more than 4,200 regular hours and nearly 500 hours of overtime, meaning by Harrington's account, he averaged more than 81 hours of work a week.

Harrington, an hourly employee of the city, grossed $134,890 in wages last year. By comparison, the chief of police position in Great Falls was recently posted at $120,000 annually.

Harrington claimed the long shifts were the result of empty positions within the department. Officers and East Helena Mayor James Schell claimed to have confronted Harrington about why hiring for the open positions was not moving forward, and Harrington claimed he was not receiving qualified applicants.

After Harrington resigned and his office and desk were cleaned out, more than 20 job applications were discovered.

Harrington also reportedly engaged in questionable surveillance of his employees. He installed cameras in the department that he could monitor remotely and installed GPS devices in each patrol car set up to alert him when the vehicles engaged in various actions.

"(Department employees) noted he would often make comments about the things they had done in the office, which he would only have been aware of if he was watching them on video," the attorney's report states.

With its police force in shambles, East Helena engaged in negotiations with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office to provide law enforcement services in the city for a three-year period, which would give the city time to shore up its force and hire a new chief.

The agreement would have provided full-time staffing and leadership within EHPD, including the addition of a sheriff's deputy and sergeant to its ranks. The sergeant would have acted as an interim chief.

The agreement would also have provided shift coverage within the city limits.

It also called for the establishment of a public safety committee that would be used to address potential disputes under the agreement that the sheriff and mayor could not resolve.

Those negotiations have stalled, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

East Helena officials have not responded to multiple requests for comment on the state of their police force. It is unknown how the city intends to proceed with staffing its police department.

Editor's note This story is part of a 10-part series on the biggest local stories of 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.