Biggest local stories of 2021: East Helena brothers step into Jan. 6 insurrection spotlight

The Jan. 6 insurrection 2,100 miles away in Washington, D.C., hit home when two brothers from East Helena entered a local police station a few days later and said they believed they were wanted by the FBI.

Joshua Calvin Hughes and Jerod Wade Hughes were charged later that month. They were then incarcerated, pleaded not guilty and released from custody in April pending trial, on their own recognizance. They will return to court Jan. 7 for a status conference. In past appearances before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly, there has been talk of a possible plea deal.

The brothers have been charged with eight counts that include civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

A violent mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol to contest the Electoral College vote being certified that would name Democrat Joe Biden as president instead of Trump. At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for a historic second time for inciting the rioters. A House panel is looking into the attack. Nearly 727 people have been charged.

The prosecution has said the Hughes brothers placed themselves at the “tip of the spear” on Jan. 6, “actively engaged in the destruction of government property,” harassed and interfered with Capitol police and obstructed a joint session of Congress. The brothers followed a man who pursued Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs and later found their way to the Senate floor, prosecutors said.

The Hughes brothers eventually ended up on the Senate floor, which had been evacuated, where they and others sat in senators’ chairs, opened senators’ desks, and reviewed sensitive material, the Jan. 28 federal complaint states.

Local law enforcement authorities and officials with human rights organizations said they had never heard of either Hughes brother until their arrest.

Palmer Hoovestal, an attorney for one of the brothers, said they have no association with political groups of any kind and had never before attended a rally for Trump. But when the president called “all patriots” to Washington, they decided to attend and then go sightseeing. They got to the front of the line at the Capitol, entered through a window someone else broke, walked around inside the Capitol for 10-15 minutes and left. The attorney said they were not destructive.

He called their entering the Capitol through a window “the biggest mistake of their lives…"

Editor's note This story is part of a 10-part series on the biggest local stories of 2021.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

