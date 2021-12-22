Biggest local stories of 2021: Controversial ADA trail opens on Mount Helena

Ongoing conflicts over Helena's South Hills Trail System came to a head in September, when the construction of an accessible trail across the face of Mount Helena drew the ire of residents in the area.

During a Sept. 29 Helena City Commission administrative meeting, City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk announced she had suspended work on the trail, a half-mile-long, gravel-covered trail meant to provide improved recreation access to those with disabilities.

Harlow-Schalk said the move was made over concern for the safety of the workers, citing "public outcry."

"The emails and tenor have gotten more and more aggressive in opposition," she previously told the Independent Record.

The city received numerous emails calling for the end of the project after staff within the Helena Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands made the decision to reroute the trail further up the mountain's face because of topographical limitations.

Harlow-Schalk acknowledged during a recent interview with the IR editorial board that city staff's decision to change the design was "pretty drastic," and that it likely should have been more publicized.

Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said the project was estimated to cost $26,950 and that grants and donations made up about $20,000 of the total budget, with the parks and recreation covering the remainder.

The project was initiated by the Rotary Club of Helena, whose immediate past President Tony Zammit led the charge.

"I think it turned out beautifully. It looks incredible now, and I just think it is going to look even better as time goes forward," Zammit said. "It's a project that is going to make our community a better place to live."

Following numerous debates over South Hills usage related to issues including mountain bikes, electric bikes and off-leash dogs, Ponozzo said she hopes users of the trail system will be conscientious of those around them.

"We want people to be respectful of all users, particularly with regard to speed," she said.

The trail opened to the public officially in mid-November. Plans to build out an overlook and turn-around, complete with a bench, at the top of the trail have been put on hold until the spring.

Editor's note This story is part of a 10-part series on the biggest local stories of 2021.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.