Biggest local stories of 2021: Anglers smash fish records across the state

Two Helena-area anglers were among a handful from across Montana who landed state record catches in 2021.

Back in May, there were mixed emotions for Helena angler Trevor Johnson when he landed a new state record walleye. Johnson caught the fish while out with his father. He knew the fish was big, potentially a record, but Johnson said they are "catch-and-release" guys and were hesitant to hold onto the fish. Ultimately Johnson opted to have the fish weighed on a certified scale, and it came in at 18 pounds 2 ounces, above the state record of 17.75 pounds caught on the Tiber Reservoir in 2007. The fish was 32 1/4 inches long and had a girth of 22 inches around.

Another Helena angler, Austin Wargo, broke a two-month standing record for the largest longnose sucker with his 4.21-pound catch in May. It beat the previous record of 3.42 pounds set in March in Great Falls. Wargo caught the fish, sporting a bright red stripe during spawning season, near Gates of the Mountains on Holter Reservoir. Wargo and a friend were fishing for Walleye. Wargo said at first a state record was not on their minds, and they wanted to keep the fish for cut bait and put it in the live well. However, as they kept fishing the two remarked to each other that it was really big for a sucker.

In March, Conrad angler Robbie Dockter landed a monster brown trout that ended up shattering a record that stood for over half a century. Dockter and his daughter were out fishing when the sun sat on the Marias River. Dockter was armed with only an ultralight rod and a 4-pound line when he felt something bite. Dockter thought it was a lake trout or a bigmouth buffalo. What he didn't expect was a 32.42-pound, 37-inch-long brown trout that would break the record set by E.H. Peck Bacon with a 29-pound brown caught in Wade Lake in 1966.

In Billings, back in April, angler Brandon Wright caught a state record largemouth bass in Lake Elmo. The 9.575-pound fish topped the previous 8.8-pound record that was set in 2009. Wright was casting off the shore with a worm when he hooked the record-breaking fish. He had it certified at a local Alberstons later that day. Wright said he was just relaxing on shore, watching videos on his phone, when he hooked the fish within 15 minutes of his first cast. The record fish was actually the first largemouth that Wright, typically a fly fisher, had ever caught. He said he planned to have a taxidermist mount it.

In June, a different kind of record was set on the Yellowstone River. Sidney resident Steve Harris Jr. set a new paddlefish world record in bowfishing. Paddlefish can be extremely challenging fish to catch, especially when using a bow. Typically anglers use large weights and treble hooks to snag paddlefish. Attempting to shoot a paddlefish with a bowfishing setup means hours staring at the water and landing a precise shot. This fish weighed in at 92 pounds, breaking the world record for paddlefish caught with a bow. Bigger paddlefish have been caught by rod, the state record being a 142-pound fish caught in 1973, but never by bow.

