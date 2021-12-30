Biggest local stories of 2021: AG gets involved in COVID-19 disputes

After taking office in January 2021, Montana’s Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen wasted no time getting involved in various COVID-19 disputes.

In January, Knudsen said he was exercising his supervisory powers by ordering Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert to dismiss a case against a Bozeman bar that refused to comply with the public health mandates in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Lambert initially refused, noting that the state of Montana was not a party to the case, but he and the owners of the Rocking R Bar later agreed to drop the case following changes to the local health rules in Gallatin County.

In August, Knudsen’s office directed Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher to drop two misdemeanor conceal-carry charges against a Helena man who was arrested after allegedly flashing a gun and physically attacking local restaurant employees who repeatedly asked him to comply with the statewide mask mandate in place at the time. Gallagher refused to drop the charges but turned over the case to the Attorney General’s Office, which allowed the defendant to admit to a lesser charge of disturbing the peace and pay a $50 fine as part of a plea deal.

In October, Knudsen's office sent a Montana Highway Patrol trooper to St. Peter’s Health and met with hospital executives after a COVID-19 patient was denied access to Ivermectin, a controversial drug that is not approved for the virus. Knudsen had previously sent a text to a hospital board member saying he was “about to send law enforcement in and file unlawful restraint charges” and that his "patience" was “almost gone.”

While he did not actively publicize his involvement in any of these issues, Knudsen has been a vocal opponent of masking and vaccine mandates. He has signed onto lawsuits challenging federal COVID-19 vaccine rules for federal contractors, companies with 100 or more employees, medical providers and Head Start programs.

“I come down the side of personal choice,” Knudsen said on KGVO’s Talk Back show. “If you feel like you are safer with a vaccine, then by all means go get a vaccine. The problem I have is the government telling everybody else that they have to go get a vaccine to keep you safe.”

